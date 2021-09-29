Submitted for the forthcoming issue of American Free Press, posted here for my Substack subscribers only.

By Kevin Barrett

My article in the previous issue of American Free Press discussed the mainstream media’s sudden shift from furiously denying that COVID-19 was a made-in-the-lab bioweapon, to all but admitting it. The change occurred shortly after the January 2021 publication of Nicholson Baker’s article “The Lab Leak Hypothesis.”

Throughout 2020, anyone who tried to share information about the lab origin of COVID on social media was likely to be censored or deplatformed. Only Trump and his crazy supporters, we were told, believed such nonsense. Serious scientists, the mainstream media told us, unanimously held that COVID-19 almost certainly evolved in bats and pangolins and randomly jumped to human beings, possibly as the result of someone eating pangolin steak or slurping bat soup.

Where did that specious “scientific consensus” come from? It was manufactured by a small group of highly suspicious individuals: people biological warfare expert Meryl Nass calls “the usual suspects”—in other words, bioweapons bad guys. A February 2020 article in the world’s most prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, and a March 2020 letter to Nature Medicine, both authored by people Nass calls “biological warfare people...spooks with Ph.Ds,” offered transparently phony arguments for the natural origin of COVID-19. Nass points out that most of the Lancet and Nature Medicine authors had been involved in previous government coverups of sensitive medical topics including Gulf War Syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, anthrax, vaccine induced illnesses, autism, Ebola, and the previous coronavirus outbreaks SARS and MERS.

Two of the signatories of the February 2020 Lancet article, Charles Calisher and Peter Daszak, deserve special attention. Let’s begin with Calisher, the lead signatory. Calisher has been accused by the Cuban government of participating in a CIA biological attack on Cuba that sickened hundreds of thousands of people and killed around 150, most of them children. According to Cuban authorities, Calisher is a CIA spook who went undercover with the CDC and WHO to visit Cuba in 1975 and lay the groundwork for the subsequent US introduction of mosquito-borne dengue fever to the island.

Wild accusations? Hardly. Nicholson Baker covers the Cuban dengue accusations, and finds them credible, in his book Baseless (p.28-31).

Though hardly anyone outside of Cuba has heard of Charles Calisher, his COVID coverup colleague Peter Daszak is becoming a household name—and not in a good way. Daszak was “Fauci’s man in Wuhan” during the lead-up to the COVID pandemic, sponsoring bat coronavirus gain-of-function research that was nominally banned in the US but could be carried out surreptitiously in foreign labs. A smoking-gun document has surfaced in which Daszak asks the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for fourteen million dollars to play with bat-based “high spillover risk SARSr-COVs. We will sequence their spike proteins, reverse engineer them to conduct binding assays, and insert them into bat SARSr-COV (WIV1, SHC014) backbones...to infect humanized mice and and assess capacity to cause SARS-like disease...by the end of Y1, we will create a prototype app for the warfighter that identifies the likelihood of bats harboring dangerous viral pathogens at any site across Asia.”

Why would “the warfighter” want an app identifying and locating Asian bats carrying dangerous pathogens? Obviously the warfighters Daszek is talking about are not US soldiers invading China who might be forced to suddenly seek refuge in bat-infested caves! Daszek is creating an app for biological warfighters. He is trying to sell DARPA on the idea of building a bat-coronavirus-based bioweapon, unleashing it on China, and blaming the Chinese by pointing to the virus’s supposed origin in Chinese (not American) bats.

Alongside COVID coverup villains Charles Calisher, the accused murderer of more than 100 Cuban children, and Peter Daszek, the self-incriminated bat coronavirus warfighter-enabler, another COVID-19 biowar attack suspect is Robert Kadlec. A career biowar enthusiast, Kadlec served as Director for Biodefense under George W. Bush. In 2017, then-President Donald Trump appointed Kadlec as America’s Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, where Kadlec served alongside fellow neocons John Bolton and Mike Pompeo during the preparation of what appears to have been the botched COVID-19 bio-attack on China and Iran leading to the subsequent global pandemic.

The WHO’s stalled investigation into COVID origins has failed because it has completely ignored the elephant in the room: Overwhelming evidence that COVID originated in a deliberate biological strike orchestrated by US-based neoconservatives. Since the truth is too hot to handle, the WHO has limited itself to pretending to investigate bats, pandolins, and imaginary accidental lab leaks. If anyone with jurisdiction, such as the International Criminal Court, ever decides to launch a real investigation, they should begin by detaining and questioning the real suspects: people like Robert Kadlec, John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, Peter Daszak, and Charles Calisher.