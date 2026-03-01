Mad King Trump, that sadistic rapist of 13-year-olds, has sent Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyid Ali Khamenei to heaven…and opened the gates of hell for the United States and Israel.

This may go down in history as the most strategically stupid military attack of all time. The US and Israel profess to be terrified of a prospective Iranian nuclear bomb. By martyring the man who, on religious grounds, singlehandedly prevented Iran’s development and deployment of nuclear weapons—which the vast majority of Iranians want—Trump-n-Yahoo have greatly increased the likelihood that Iran will go nuclear in relatively short order.

Iran, like virtually everyone in the MENA region only more so, is dedicated to liberating Palestine from the genocidal Zionist monsters infesting it. By martyring the second holiest figure in Shia Islam, the Zionists are playing with fire. A much larger number of people will now dedicate the rest of their lives to (a) ensuring that Tel Aviv gets nuked, and/or (b) ensuring that biological weapons targeting the Epstein class of Ashkenazi Jews, who are genetically bottlenecked and hence big, juicy targets, are developed and released. (The correct answer is: “Both A and B.”) And even more people, as in hundreds of millions, will rededicate themselves to expelling the Epstein-class-occupied US from the region.

Trump, being human vermin, imagines that he can intimidate and enslave people by threatening to kill them. That works with the other human vermin—narcissistic gangster types like himself. Such people worship themselves. Their highest value is their own ego. The loss of their ego, an inevitable consequence of death, looms as their greatest fear. When Trump contemplates the possibility of death by an Iranian drone, he is terrified and lashes out: “I’ve left notification. Anything ever happens, we’re going to blow the whole — the whole country is going to get blown up…I have very firm instructions — anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth.” On other occasions he has babbled that his own death would lead the US to "blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens" and “there won’t be anything left.”

As an ultra-narcissistic bully and extreme physical coward, Trump is terrified of death and imagines that other leaders must be like him. And indeed, many are, though most disguise it better. But Sayyid Ali Khamenei was an exception. Kind, gentle, selfless, erudite, and wise, the martyred Supreme Leader of Iran sought martyrdom as his supreme achievement and crowning glory.

Rumble link

Sayyid Ali Khamenei, a deeply spiritual man, represents the fulfillment of the highest human potential; whereas Trump, for his part, offers an extreme example of arrested development. Human beings don’t really grow up until they overcome their fear of death. That overcoming is central to the perfection of “the peaceful soul” (an-nafs al-mutma’inna) which every pious and practicing Muslim can easily achieve.

Trump’s soul is anything but peaceful, because he is permanently stuck in the two-year-old-temper-tantrum stage of human development. Everything is always about him. In love with his own image, he is terrified that death will rob him of his beloved self, his idol. Grasping frantically at vicarious immortality through prospective Nobel Prizes and lifetime appointments to the presidency, the Board of Peace, and perhaps the office of Grand Arctic Autarch and Absolute Cryo-Potentate of Greenland, among other worldly honors, and frightened to the point of panic that the image of himself that he worships will be tarnished by the emergence of the truth—about who he really is in general, and about his his rapes of children in particular—Trump lives in a state of permanent excruciating tension between chest-thumping self-adulation and abject anxiety. That state of consciousness is already hell, and when Trump dies it will be eternalized.

In any conflict between those who fear death and those who don’t, the latter have an obvious edge. Call it bravery if you will. When Iran faced its last existential conflict, the 1980s US-imposed war with US-supported Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, millions of Iranians fought valiantly and selflessly, negating Iraq’s initial edge in numbers, equipment, and financial backing. Iran outperformed expectations to the point of shocking the world.

Though Saddam’s Iraqi troops may have “feared their own commanders more than they feared the enemy,” the Iranians had an unassailable edge because they didn’t fear death at all. Iran has an even bigger edge today, against the pathetic little man-boys and wannabe man-boy girls who make up Trump-n-Yahoo’s demonic armies of stunted overgrown children. Americans, and Israelis even more so, are cowards at heart. Terrified of death, even a few casualties is enough to stampede them into hysterical retreat.

Ultimately, this is a civilizational struggle between Islam—a religion aimed at developing a peaceful soul that surrenders ego and finally embraces death peacefully and ecstatically making the eternity of consciousness a kind of paradise—and Western nihilism, a state of consciousness that amounts to hellfire both in this life and the next. The peace of God will win, one way or another, amin.

Worse Than a Crime: A Blunder

The Western world’s descent into nihilism at the spiritual level is reflected by its strategic idiocy. Picking big, unnecessary fights with Islamic nations after Israel blew up the World Trade Center in 2001 crippled the West and allowed Russia and China to emerge as near-peer and peer competitors. And Washington’s simultaneous hostility to Russia, China, and Iran has driven those nations together. Now Trump’s criminal hyper-erratic behavior has created a world where no matter what platitudes leaders mouth in public, everyone knows the USA is no longer worthy of global leadership.

Many alternative media commentators wonder why BRICS in general, and Russia and China in particular, would allow Trump-n-Yahoo to attack Iran. Couldn’t they have taken some sort of action, issued some kind of dissuasive threat, or drawn this or that manner of red line?

The obvious answer is that on the grand chessboard, the best move may be to “never interrupt your enemy when he is in the process of making a fatal mistake.” Russia and China have identified the West’s achilles heel: It is ruled by paranoid, vengeful, hypertribalist, hyper-emotional Zionist Jews who can be counted on to make an endless succession of non-strategic moves. Because the Epstein Class cares more about Greater Israel than anything else, the Collective West will always do stupid things—like attacking Iraq, Afghanistan, and Iran—that are basically driven by Jewish emotional frenzy, not calm, calculated strategy. So from the BRICS perspective, it makes sense to allow or even encourage the West to keep squandering its money, power, and weapons fighting endless, pointless wars against noble people who aren’t afraid to die. A few years hence, when China rolls out robot soldiers, EMF dominance, AI dominance, and so much more, the West will have lost the big war before it even begins.

The Trump-led West is obviously rotten to the core, which is why Marco Rubio doth protest too much, vomiting up dreams of a new era of Western imperialism and colonialism and genocide and Jewish-led slave trading. Rubio really should keep his mouth shut, and European leaders shouldn’t applaud him. When the West is reduced to begging for mercy in a few years, his words (and Trump’s actions) may be remembered, and mercy may not be forthcoming.

That final defeat of the West will return the world to its natural state, with China, India, and the Islamic world in the lead. During the first half of the second millennium, China and India together held more than 60% of global GDP, Europe had only around 10%, and the Islamic world was the global trade hub. As the rotten West implodes, the world is likely to return to that time-honored economic configuration.

The past 500 years, during which the West took over the world while the Jews took over the West, have been an aberration (and in many ways an abomination). In the not-so-distant future, collectivist, spiritual civilizations will return to their rightful places at the forefront of humanity, while the hyperindividualistic hypermaterialistic West with its hypernarcissistic chosenite masters collapses into its own putrid, entropic vacuity. When the history books are written, Iran’s glorious stand against the demonic genocidal legions of Trump-n-Yahoo may stand out as the catalyst that unleashed the final stage of the West’s self-implosion.

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate. Alternately you can Paypal or Zelle to truthjihad[at]gmail(dot)com. Note that Zelle, unlike other methods, doesn’t charge any fees.