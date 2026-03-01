Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bloodboiler's avatar
Bloodboiler
13h

If you replace "Trump" the puppet with the Jews, it'd apply even more aptly, what with the congenital mental schizophrenic disorders that they suffer as a group since birth, such as "pathological lying" and "delusions of gradeur", all of them yearning for a Global Jewish Utopia, the institution of a world state in which the Jew will reign supreme and "possess the earth".

Reply
Share
michael janket's avatar
michael janket
15h

Hit the nail right on the head, Kevin. Clearly, Trump has a diseased mind and overblown sense of self. His day is coming, Gehenna awaits his grand entry.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture