Dissociated Press

Congress voted this morning to amend the 2005 Real ID Act, which requires all Americans to to carry real identification cards by May 2025. Under the amended law, the Fake ID Act, those real identification cards will need to be replaced by fake ID cards by January 2026.

Under the Fake ID Act, all identification cards must be replaced by “Identify As” cards featuring false names and genders. “Unfortunately, too many Americans are still ‘deadnaming’ on their identification cards,” explained Samantha “McLovin” Brinton, the former Nuclear Regulatory Agency chief who now heads the United States Identification Agency. “When you carry ID with your deadname on it, you are committing a microaggression against people who are marginalized, oppressed, and/or confused.”

Brinton is also lobbying for another proposed law, the Fake Suitcase Act, that would prohibit picking up one’s own suitcase at airport baggage claims, and instead require travelers to depart the airport with suitcases from travelers of the opposite sex.