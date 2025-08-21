Claire Rae Randall on "The War on Gender"
Interviewed by Alexander Wolfheze of the Al-Andalus Tribune
Rumble link Bitchute link YouTube link
British philosopher, writer and dissident Claire Rae Randall, whose magnum opus The War on Gender was published with Arktos in 2022, is arguably the world’s pre-eminent scholar on the politically ‘sensitive’ and ideologically weaponized phenomena of transsexuality and transgenderism. Nautilus puts the spotlight on the remarkable ways in which some of Claire Rae Randall’s scientific findings and philosophical musings on these controversial subjects match Traditionalist teaching and Islamic jurisprudence.
Claire Rae Randall’s in the (social) media: Substack: YouTube BitChute RumbleTwitter/X Wordpress
Listen to or download the audio of this interview, or read the transcript, by clicking “transcript” above the video image at The Al-Andalus Tribune Substack.
More freaks, thinking they are pundits of LGBTQA+.
Another White Ghoul who has done an honest day's work, yapping like a fucking Schnauzer.
Go the way of the dodo, freaks. And so, as the world burns, as the Goy Go for AI on Steroids, as water runs out even in Kevin's ex-pat land, damn, here we are, a book on trans.
War on gender? Rape, baby and child girl assault, the continuing criminal patriarchy enterprise.
Waking Up to the White Ghouls of Judaism -- Every Goddamned Morning!
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/waking-up-to-the-white-ghouls-of