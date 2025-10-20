"Ceasefire?!" with Joe Oltmann

Conservative Colorado-based podcaster Joe Oltmann has drawn fire from the media for questioning election integrity in general and black box voting machines in particular. He’s right about that issue, and several others as well. -KB

Joe Oltman’s write-up: The government shutdown has dragged on for 16 relentless days, and the turmoil in Washington shows no signs of easing. From jaw-dropping Democrat ultimatums to court rulings freeing violent offenders with mere probation, the headlines are bursting with issues that hit every American where it hurts. Today, we slice through the madness, delivering raw, unvarnished truth about the D.C. power plays—and what they mean for you, your loved ones, and our country. Expect bold insights, startling revelations, and practical takeaways the mainstream media dares not touch.

Joining us is our special guest, Dr. Kevin Barrett, a seasoned journalist, author, and global media voice, ready to tackle the nation’s most pressing questions. From the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire to the tangled web of foreign influence gripping U.S. leaders, Dr. Barrett unpacks the hidden stories elites work to bury. Prepare for an intense exploration of geopolitics, election integrity, and the forces molding our world—and why every viewer needs to grasp their impact. This is your chance to hear the unfiltered reality.

We’re also diving into critical domestic crises—ICE enforcement breakdowns in Chicago, illegal immigration turmoil, and the unyielding battle against government corruption. Plus, we’re arming you with real steps to fight back, including joining our fax blast to Congress to demand accountability and overhaul. This isn’t just a news rundown—it’s a meeting place for awareness, action, and empowerment. Tune in today, because the fate of our republic hinges on citizens who won’t be silenced!

Read the full transcript by clicking “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.

