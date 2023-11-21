By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press, posted in full for paid subscribers
A group of Jewish billionaires has launched a $100 million plan to “define Hamas to the American people as a terrorist organization.” Conceived by real-estate mogul Barry Sternlicht, and backed by other filthy-rich Zionists including CNN owner David Zaslav and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, the plan would raise 50 million dollars, and obtain another $50 million matching donation from “a large Jewish charity.” Based on past experience, we can safely assume that the money will be used to inundate the American people with emotionally evocative images designed to influence their subconscious minds, and that not a penny will be spent on rational debate.
The billionaires’ mission statement “define Hamas as a terrorist organization” ought to be rewritten as “defame Hamas as a terrorist organization.” Terrorism is defined as targeting civilians to incite fear. Unlike Israel, which has been waging a nonstop war of terrorism against Palestinian civilians since 1948, Hamas primarily attacks military targets.
On October 7, the Palestinian resistance broke out of the Gaza concentration camp, attacked numerous Israeli military posts, and took prisoners, in what Scott Ritter has admiringly called “the most successful military raid of this century.” Israel responded by invoking the Hannibal Directive and using helicopter gunships, tanks, rockets, and heavy artillery to massacre hundreds of its own people as well as the Palestinian fighters who were guarding them (and treating them well). Ever since that mass murder, the murderers have been crying about how they were victimized, and flaunting photographs of the corpses they themselves created as “proof” of Palestinian barbarity. Using their big lie about October 7 as an excuse, the Zionist terrorists have slaughtered more than 15,000 Palestinian civilians, 70% of them women and children.
The Zionist billionaires who dominate American politics and media recognize that Israel’s genocide of Gaza has created a public relations nightmare. Shortly after the October 7 raid, Sternlicht saw it coming: “Public opinion will surely shift as scenes real or fabricated by Hamas (sic) of civilian Palestinian suffering will surely erode [Israel’s] current empathy in the world community. We must get ahead of the narrative.”
Along with defaming Hamas as a terrorist group, Sternlicht thinks that mountains of Jewish money can “define Hamas” as “not just the enemy of Israel but of the United States.” But that, too, is a lie. Hamas has always tried to avoid attacking US citizens and property. Unlike Iran-allied groups like Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Ansarullah, which seek to eject the US from West Asia (but don’t directly attack the US) Hamas isn’t interested in opposing anybody except Israel.
Indeed, Hamas’s main sponsors are US allies, Qatar and Turkey. And Hamas would love to have just as good relations with the US as it does with our allies! If the US would take back the trillions of dollars it has wasted on Israel and give it to Palestinians as reparations for the genocide we’ve paid for, Hamas would become America’s best friend overnight. Even without reparations, if the US just got out of the way by ending its support for Israel, the Zionist entity would quickly collapse, and the newly free and independent state of Palestine would undoubtedly seek to become a US ally just like its sponsors, Qatar and Turkey, are today.
But that dream of the US helping heal the Middle East from the Zionist cancer, and becoming wildly popular in the region, is unlikely to come true. As Walt and Mearsheimer have documented, the Israel lobby, led by Zionist billionaires like Sternlicht, has seized control of US foreign policy and forced US taxpayers to pay for the genocide of Palestine. By doing so, these Zionist billionaires have made the US hated by an ever-growing segment of the global population.
The billionaires’ money will ensure that your social media feed will be inundated with even more material like the following: “Hillel International: Urgent community briefing for parents, grandparents, alumni, and members of the larger Jewish community on campus antisemitism.” “If you are a Holocaust survivor or a child of a survivor, you may be entitled to a large sum of money.” “Want to feel closer to Israel? Learn Hebrew through Citizen Cafe in Tel Aviv.” (Believe it or not, those three ads were among the top ten items on my Facebook page this evening!)
But can filthy-rich Zionists really buy up our brains? Younger people, increasingly accustomed to propaganda and ways around it, aren’t falling for the Israel schtick the way their parents and grandparents did. Polls show that so-called Generation Z is increasingly anti-Zionist. (Maybe they should rename it Generation a-Z.)
A hundred million dollars is a lot of money. But internet-savvy young people who have discovered the horror of the Palestinian genocide may not be for sale.
It's jaw-dropping, mind-boggling appalling, dismaying how so many so-called freedom fighters who totally 'get it' when it comes to the PLANSCAMDEMIC, and government corruption here at home, are bamboozled by the Israel/Zionist propaganda hook, line and sinker, notables such as Tom Renz, Jeff Childers, Turfseer and Patrick Wood, the latter of all people who should really know better! How is it possible that they cannot see the obvious?
I am Jewish and I LOATHE the government of Israel and Zionism, thanking you for saying truths that must be said!
END ALL WARS NOW! END ALL MILITARY MADNESS NOW BEFORE IT ENDS ALL OF US!
WE ARE ALL GAZANS NOW! Peggy Hall's commonsensical reasonable and logical ONE STATE solution is the only thing that can actually work! https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/a-radical-remedy-to-the-israeli-conflict
Can't say this often enough! STOP BEING PLAYED - TARGET THE PUPPETMASTERS WHO WANT US AT EACH OTHER'S THROATS - ALL WARS ARE BANKERS WARS AS THEY PROFIT FROM DEATH AND DESTRUCTION! What is happening in Gaza is the globalist WEFFERS plan for the entire world!
THEY want you dead or a slave every which way from Sunday and actual kinetic warfare ops are major components in THEIR arsenal.
ISRAEL: A pox on both their houses! Recommend Scott Ritter's detailed and incisive essay: https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/why-i-no-longer-stand-with-israel
THIS STINKS OF PSYCHO GLOBALIST PARASITE FALSE FLAG OPS TO KEEP THE PROLES KILLING EACH OTHER WHILE THEY (THE RULING SCUM) PLOT TOTAL SLAVERY. AND THEIR MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX GROWS RICHER AND RICHER!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of THEIR POISONS, AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to Kevin Barrett's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (68) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. https://virustruth.net
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213
They will be judged.