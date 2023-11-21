By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press, posted in full for paid subscribers

A group of Jewish billionaires has launched a $100 million plan to “define Hamas to the American people as a terrorist organization.” Conceived by real-estate mogul Barry Sternlicht, and backed by other filthy-rich Zionists including CNN owner David Zaslav and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, the plan would raise 50 million dollars, and obtain another $50 million matching donation from “a large Jewish charity.” Based on past experience, we can safely assume that the money will be used to inundate the American people with emotionally evocative images designed to influence their subconscious minds, and that not a penny will be spent on rational debate.

The billionaires’ mission statement “define Hamas as a terrorist organization” ought to be rewritten as “defame Hamas as a terrorist organization.” Terrorism is defined as targeting civilians to incite fear. Unlike Israel, which has been waging a nonstop war of terrorism against Palestinian civilians since 1948, Hamas primarily attacks military targets.

On October 7, the Palestinian resistance broke out of the Gaza concentration camp, attacked numerous Israeli military posts, and took prisoners, in what Scott Ritter has admiringly called “the most successful military raid of this century.” Israel responded by invoking the Hannibal Directive and using helicopter gunships, tanks, rockets, and heavy artillery to massacre hundreds of its own people as well as the Palestinian fighters who were guarding them (and treating them well). Ever since that mass murder, the murderers have been crying about how they were victimized, and flaunting photographs of the corpses they themselves created as “proof” of Palestinian barbarity. Using their big lie about October 7 as an excuse, the Zionist terrorists have slaughtered more than 15,000 Palestinian civilians, 70% of them women and children.

The Zionist billionaires who dominate American politics and media recognize that Israel’s genocide of Gaza has created a public relations nightmare. Shortly after the October 7 raid, Sternlicht saw it coming: “Public opinion will surely shift as scenes real or fabricated by Hamas (sic) of civilian Palestinian suffering will surely erode [Israel’s] current empathy in the world community. We must get ahead of the narrative.”

Along with defaming Hamas as a terrorist group, Sternlicht thinks that mountains of Jewish money can “define Hamas” as “not just the enemy of Israel but of the United States.” But that, too, is a lie. Hamas has always tried to avoid attacking US citizens and property. Unlike Iran-allied groups like Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Ansarullah, which seek to eject the US from West Asia (but don’t directly attack the US) Hamas isn’t interested in opposing anybody except Israel.

Indeed, Hamas’s main sponsors are US allies, Qatar and Turkey. And Hamas would love to have just as good relations with the US as it does with our allies! If the US would take back the trillions of dollars it has wasted on Israel and give it to Palestinians as reparations for the genocide we’ve paid for, Hamas would become America’s best friend overnight. Even without reparations, if the US just got out of the way by ending its support for Israel, the Zionist entity would quickly collapse, and the newly free and independent state of Palestine would undoubtedly seek to become a US ally just like its sponsors, Qatar and Turkey, are today.

But that dream of the US helping heal the Middle East from the Zionist cancer, and becoming wildly popular in the region, is unlikely to come true. As Walt and Mearsheimer have documented, the Israel lobby, led by Zionist billionaires like Sternlicht, has seized control of US foreign policy and forced US taxpayers to pay for the genocide of Palestine. By doing so, these Zionist billionaires have made the US hated by an ever-growing segment of the global population.

The billionaires’ money will ensure that your social media feed will be inundated with even more material like the following: “Hillel International: Urgent community briefing for parents, grandparents, alumni, and members of the larger Jewish community on campus antisemitism.” “If you are a Holocaust survivor or a child of a survivor, you may be entitled to a large sum of money.” “Want to feel closer to Israel? Learn Hebrew through Citizen Cafe in Tel Aviv.” (Believe it or not, those three ads were among the top ten items on my Facebook page this evening!)

But can filthy-rich Zionists really buy up our brains? Younger people, increasingly accustomed to propaganda and ways around it, aren’t falling for the Israel schtick the way their parents and grandparents did. Polls show that so-called Generation Z is increasingly anti-Zionist. (Maybe they should rename it Generation a-Z.)

A hundred million dollars is a lot of money. But internet-savvy young people who have discovered the horror of the Palestinian genocide may not be for sale.