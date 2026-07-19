Bully Trump Messed With the Wrong Country

Does schoolyard bullying make good foreign policy? Jewish-Zionist neocon fanatic Michael Ledeen thought so. Ledeen, who relocated to hell last year, is best remembered for “the Ledeen doctrine”:

"Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small, crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business."

Ledeen’s comparison between bullies beating up smaller children, and nations mass-murdering people from weaker nations, is revealing. Normal people hate bullies and oppose bullying. Normal people also hate wars of aggression, and are only willing to fight and die to defend their country, but not to attack or invade another nation.

But people are also, in varying degrees, susceptible to manipulation by sadists and psychopaths. And that’s where Ledeen and the neocons come in. By cleverly manipulating words and images, with no regard for truth, they can make bullying sound cool, and wars of aggression a decennial duty.

Bullies, despite being hated by all normal people, can get away with their despicable behavior when nobody has the courage to stand against them. A schoolyard sadist can torment a smaller child as long as his classmates look on passively. But when one of them intervenes, it gives courage to the others, and pretty soon the bully will be taken down.

And sometimes the bully picks on the wrong guy. Trump got away with his crimes against Venezuela. He gets away with threatening Greenland and Canada. He’s gotten away with sending ICE goons after illegal immigrants and ordinary people alike. He gets away with endlessly spouting buffoonish, third-grade level verbal sadism on social media. He gets away with slapping countries around with absurd tariffs. He gets away with strong-arming FIFA to suspend its penalties against American soccer players. Sometimes it seems that the whole world is so shocked by Trump’s disgusting moronic psychopathy that it can’t react.

But on February 28, goaded by his fellow bully Netanyahu, Trump picked on the wrong country. The Islamic Republic of Iran has been prepared to win this war throughout the past 25 years, and has gotten stronger with every passing year. It’s a nation that loathes tyrants and bullies. Iran’s majority religion, Shia Islam, makes a point of remembering and despising the tyrannical bully Yazid, who murdered the Prophet’s grandson Hussein on the plains of Karabala. By perfectly embodying the Yazid archetype, Trump has succeeded in uniting the Iranian nation, and increasingly the rest of the Shia and Islamic worlds—and with them, gradually, all of humanity—against the big, stupid, ever-more-vulnerable American bully, and the mean little Zionist psychopath who is goading him on.

Trump’s ever-more-pathetic attempts to intimidate Iran into submission failed, decisively, months ago. On April 7, as an 8pm “open Hormuz or else” deadline approached, Trump tweeted: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Iran held its nose and ignored him. Trump backed down, blustering about a two-week reprieve. Iran kept ignoring him and standing by its demands. Trump kept projectile-vomiting unhinged threats. Iran dodged the projectiles and continued ignoring him (and matching US attacks at every step on the escalation ladder.) On June 17, Trump accepted Iran’s demands by signing the MOU. It was an undisguised US surrender. But political pushback led by Zionists, and the inevitable buyer’s remorse, led Trump to re-ignite the war by violating virtually every single point of the MOU. Now we are back to unhinged threats, attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the only slightly postponed countdown-to-apocalypse, including the likelihood of mass starvation in the not-so-distant future.

The likely outcome of a US-Israeli war on Iran—Iranian victory, Zio-American catastrophe—has been well-known for more than 20 years. Even the Atlantic, the leading neocon rag, admitted that Gen. Paul Van Riper’s Millennium Challenge 2002 war game exercise, which resulted in a clear Iranian victory, was correct: “I am left with two simple sentences for policymakers: You have no military solution for the issues of Iran. You have to make diplomacy work.” And that was before Iran had built its formidable rocket and drone forces housed in impregnable underground bases.

And the way to make diplomacy work, especially with Iran, is through reason, not bullying. Trump, whose powers of reason are extremely limited, thinks he can endlessly bully, intimidate, and terrorize people and nations into backing down. That may have worked for Trump when he was laundering Kosher Nostra money through his casinos and hotels, but mafia methodologies have their limits when it comes to international relations.

Mafia bullies often try to force people into submission by threatening their families. Did Trump, or his minions—I’m thinking specifically of Pete Hegseth—imagine that slaughtering 160 little girls, many of them the daughters of Revolutionary Guard officers, would make Iran capitulate? If so, they miscalculated badly. The murder of the girls of the Minab school has become the rallying cry for Iran and its supporters, just as the deliberate genocidal murder of tens of thousands of Gazan children has become a rallying cry for Palestine.

Iran’s heroic “sacred defense” is turning the whole world against the American bully and his mean little Zionist manipulator. Most consequentially, in the short term, Iran is showing its backers, Russia and China, that it can absorb all the punishment Trump can dish out while drawing the Americans ever-deeper into the Hormuz quagmire. At this point (midsummer) it seems that the US has exhausted much of its limited supply of standoff weapons, which cannot be replenished for three to five years. The US has used one-third of its Tomahawks, JASSMs, and SM-6s, and half or more of its PrSMs, SM-3s, THAADs, and Patriots. Russia and China, seeing how a much smaller nation has been able to “rope-a-dope” the Americans into exhausting themselves, cannot help seeing their opportunity to put the bully out of his misery, whether kinetically or by leveraging their ability to do so.

It seems that the Americans, led by their moron-in-chief, badly misunderestimated* Iran. High on their own propaganda supply, they imagined Iran as backwards and medieval. In reality, it ranks third in the world in engineering graduates. They imagined Iran oppressing women. In fact, Iranian women have the highest literacy rate in the region, dominate Iranian universities, and are heavily involved in designing and building the rockets and drones that have decimated US Mideast bases.

The biggest reason the American bully underestimated his Iranian target can be summed up in one word: religion. Western ruling classes, those Anti-Religious Religious Fanatics, generally hold religion in contempt…and that goes double for Islam. They imagine that all religious people—especially Muslims—are stupid, primitive, and unsophisticated. And while that description may apply to many Christian Zionists from the American Bible Belt (take Pete Hegseth, please) it definitely fails in relation to Iranian seminaries in places like Qom and Mashhad, where the most rigorous classical education on Earth is pursued by a great many highly intelligent people. For an introductory sketch, read Roy Mottahedeh’s classic The Mantle of the Prophet.

Religion and patriotism have long been the glue that holds societies together and spurs them to the sacrifices that war demands. By murdering the Supreme Leader of Iran and his family, along with the schoolgirls of Minab, the American bully stumbled into a hornets’ nest. Iran is united in outrage and ready to fight on for years or decades if necessary. And it has the overt or covert support of much of the world, starting with China, the world’s biggest economic and manufacturing power, and Russia, the world’s biggest nuclear power.

The neocon Zionist fools are going to deeply regret having followed Ledeen’s advice, imagining that they could get away with picking on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

*If you thought we had a moron-in-chief back when Bush was coining Bushisms like this, get a load of Trump.