Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”

Kevin Barrett
Apr 11, 2025
Transcript

Rumble link Bitchute link

First hour: On-scene reporter Brett Redmayne-Titley discusses his new review of the Oscar-winning film No Other Country—whose co-director Hamda Ballal was brutalized and kidnapped by Zionists: “After hearing the outrageous but too-well-expected attempted assassination by Israeli settlers of 2025 Oscar-winning Co-Director of No Other Land,Hamdan Ballal, my resolve was unhindered by the distribution blackout when, as promised, within 24 hours I entered the Reading Cinema to watch it in tribute.”

We also discuss the looming American intifada: Will college campuses soon explode with anti-genocide protests?

Brett Redmayne-Titley is the author of THERE! On-Scene Reporting from a World Gone Mad.: From Ukraine to Moldova, Erdogan’s Turkey to Hizbullah’s Lebanon, the US Police Killing of Evan Quik and Further Down the Rabbit Hole of Media Lies.

Watch No Other Country (aka No Other Land) free on Bitchute.

