221009-N-TL968-1248 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 9, 2022) The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) steams the Atlantic Ocean during a simulated straits transit with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 9, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy's commitment to protecting Israel's genocide of Palestine even if it means World War 3.

By Kevin Barrett, VTForeignPolicy Editor

War-watchers know that the US normally keeps two aircraft carrier strike groups deployed. When a third is sent out, war is likely. Four means “start digging a bomb shelter.” The US just sent out its third and fourth.

Today, a few cheap anti-ship missiles can easily take out a $12.998 billion dollar carrier. That’s ominous in light of the fact that next Monday, October 23, is the anniversary of the 1983 Marine barracks bombing that killed over 300 people and wounded over 100 more.

The two carriers heading for Gaza, the Ford and Eisenhower, carry more than 5,000 sailors each and are sitting ducks for anyone who can get their hands on a few of the latest anti-ship weapons. Someone angry at Israel and its US backers might sink one or both ships, killing up to 10,000 Americans. Or Israel might sink them and blame Palestinians or Iranians in what could become a USS Liberty Incident II.

We now have four aircraft carrier strike groups deployed. The Eisenhower is on its way to the Med and the Carl Vinson (of Osama bin Laden’s enigmatic burial at sea fame) is headed for the Western Pacific. Strangely, the Defense Department did not announce the Vinson’s departure. As with the Eisenhower and the Ford, it will be interesting to see whether the Vinson replaces or augments the Reagan, already in theater. If the latter, start digging. (Note: The website which provides the location of our aircraft carriers has not been updated with either the Vinson’s or Eisenhower’s departure. Don’t want the enemy (or the American people?) to know where they are, but it can’t be easy to hide a convoy of that size!)

Of our 11 aircraft carriers, two are normally deployed at a time, one in the western Pacific and one in the Mediterranean (or thereabouts). Currently, the USS Reagan, which is based in Japan, prowls the China Sea and the USS Ford, out of Norfolk, meanders around the Mediterranean. The Ford has been in the news since it did a u-turn as it sailed towards home and is now headed for the Eastern Mediterranean, where it will be in range to bomb Hamas’s military airfields (of which there are none). Now the USS Eisenhower, also out of Norfolk, is scheduled to get into the act. It hasn’t left port yet and it will take it about 3 weeks to reach the action in the Holy Land. The deployment of a carrier strike force is no small undertaking as it involves not just the carrier but a dozen or so support ships. It will be interesting to see whether the Reagan replaces or augments the Ford. If the latter, it means our militarists suspect the current fighting between Israel and Gaza could ignite into a regional conflict. If the former, it suggests we don’t expect the fighting to expand. You can follow the whereabouts of our carriers at http://www.gonavy.jp/CVLocation.html. If we not only keep three carriers deployed but add a fourth, I’m stocking my bomb shelter.