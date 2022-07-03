I have been on the road since last Wednesday visiting Gordon Duff and then continuing to the Muslim Congress in Detroit. Gordon and his wife are recovering from a bad motorcycle accident, which is one reason he hasn’t been posting at VeteransToday.com . Another reason: Gordon and Jim Dean have a new site, TheIntelDrop.com.
I will be giving a keynote talk at the Muslim Congress in about an hour, comparing the 9/11-triggered “Islamophobia pandemic” to the COVID pandemic. One point of comparison: We can thank the neocons for both.
Meanwhile if you miss hearing my voice you can watch the new False Flag Weekly News and/or listen to my interview on transhumanism with John Friend of American Free Press.
Nice to hear Duff and Dean are back. Missed them. Better site/ Substack or ? Suprised they are letting VT go.