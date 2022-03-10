PLEASE SHARE THE RUMBLE VERSION OF THIS VIDEO —IT CAN GO VIRAL! THE YOUTUBE PROBABLY WON’T DUE TO SHADOWBANNING.

Russia and China have accused the US of riddling Ukraine—and the world—with biological weapons. Both nations are echoing (between the lines) Iran's charge that the US unleashed the COVID-19 pandemic in a botched biological attack on Wuhan and Qom. Are we already in the middle of BioWW3?!

See:

Victoria Nuland: Ukraine Has "Biological Research Facilities," Worried Russia May Seize Them

Russia Tells the US “We Have Found Your Biological Weapons”

Ron Unz’s ebook on COVID’s origin in a US bio-attack on China and Iran

