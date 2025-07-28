Biggest U.S.Tragedy Blamed on Muslims: Was It All a Lie? Tucker & U.S. Senator Question Everything

I did this interview with Eddie of The Deen Show shortly before traveling to Brussels, Amsterdam, and Malaga. Now that I’m back home in Morocco I’ve had time to edit the transcript. -KB

Transcript begins

Tucker Carlson etc.: “Building 7 was never hit by a plane. Why did it fall down? There was never a steel building that ever clashed. And all the wackos would be like, ‘Building seven, building seven.’ I'd be like, ‘Shut up, wackos.’ And Donald Trump, which I'll give you a copy. I've seen it. In his own words, says, (Trump:) ‘I happen to think that they had not only a plane, but they had bombs that exploded almost simultaneously cuz I just can't imagine the evidence in the Twin Towers and the third uh skyscraper.” Kevin Barrett to Hannity” “It was a brainwashing operation…"

The Deen Show: Today we'll be talking about the biggest event in US history that reshaped how Americans viewed Islam and Muslims. But alhamdulillah we are seeing the tide is shifting. Conversations on this topic are happening not just on the fringes but in the mainstream. We're seeing it on the news. Senators, members of Congress are asking questions. Even some of the biggest voices in media are starting to ask these questions that were once considered off limits. The event that launched us into war after war, that reshaped how the American public looked at Muslims and Islam, it's being re-examined. For over two decades, the shadow of that day reshaped our foreign policy, our media, and the subconscious of every American. But now, something is changing. And to talk about that shift, I'm joined by someone who's been ahead of this curve for years, probably the most qualified people that I know to talk about this topic.

Dr. Kevin Barrett is a PhD scholar, a former lecturer at the University of Wisconsin. He was let go not for misconduct, but for doing what this country was once proud of: encouraging students to think critically, to question narratives, freedom of speech…

Bill O’Reilly (clip): There's a fringe gentleman out there that believes the US government orchestrated 9/11. That is President Bush and the American military killed 3000 people. One of those pushing this theory is Kevin Barrett, who actually taught at the University of Wisconsin this fall. He joins us now from Madison. You know, there's no sense in debating this issue. I had one of your compadres on a couple of months ago… Kevin Barrett (clip): Well, you know, uh, Bill, it's actually been one of the best things that ever happened to me. And in fact, we're not a fringe element. The latest polls show that 84% of the American people do not accept the 9/11 Commission report. Only 16% of the American people believe the government is telling the truth about 9/11. That's a New York Times poll that came out several months ago. (More clips of Kevin Barrett debating O’Reilly and Sean Hannity on Fox News)

At that time his words, his views were controversial. But today, the biggest name Fox News has ever produced, Tucker Carlson, is asking those very same questions Dr. Barrett raised years ago. Dr. Barrett, welcome to the show….