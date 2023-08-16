Here is a sneak preview of my forthcoming American Free Press article, published in full for my paid subscribers only. Please consider subscribing to AFP or me! -KB

Americans of all political persuasions agree: Our nation is experiencing a crisis of democracy. As a recent Wall Street Journal sub-headline put it, “Many Republicans believe that Trump beat Biden and that the next election will be stolen, while Democrats expect another GOP effort to overturn results.”

Most mainstream media, including the historically Republican-leaning Wall Street Journal, side with Biden’s claim that American democracy is in peril due to the antics of one man, Donald Trump. According to the Democrats, Trump broke with precedent, and betrayed American tradition, by contesting the outcome of the 2020 election.

But contesting election outcomes is not unusual. In 2000, Al Gore protested Bush Jr.’s alleged victory, essentially arguing that the Florida vote count had been rigged by Bush’s brother, Florida governor Jeb Bush, and a cabal of Republicans. Gore took his case all the way to the Supreme Court and lost in what has been called “the Supreme Coup.” To this day, most people who investigate the issue agree that Gore won the presidency but was robbed by a fraudulent vote count in Florida.

Another Democratic presidential candidate who challenged an apparent loss—with less justification than Gore—is Trump’s 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, who bizarrely argued that Russia had somehow inserted Trump into the Oval Office. How did the Russians do it? Clinton and the other promoters of the Russiagate hoax essentially argued that by creating a few fake people on social media, Russia somehow swung the election in Trump’s favor. On the basis of that risible claim, Clinton famously called Trump “an illegitimate president.”

So Trump’s claims about 2020 are hardly unprecedented. What is unprecedented is the Democratic response.

Team Biden has brought 78 criminal charges (so far) against the geriatric president’s likely 2024 opponent and successor. Trump now potentially faces hundreds of years in prison. To call most of those charges “trumped-up” would be an understatement.

The Biden Administration claims it is protecting democracy from Trump. But taking out your main opponent—who leads you in the polls—with a barrage of dubious criminal charges, is a very strange way to protect democracy. In reality, it’s more in keeping with the “best practices” of banana republics and military dictatorships.

Biden, who sends his degenerate son to shake down Ukrainian oligarchs, sniffs everything female in sight, and brags about taking down a “bad dude” named Corn Pop, is an almost caricatural gangster. But Biden’s gangster methods, not just against Trump, but also against his main Democratic opponent, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are not especially funny. Two weeks ago, Biden pointedly denied RFK Jr. Secret Service protection. It was the first time in American history that any major candidate had been refused such protection. That unprecedented act was directed against a man whose father, uncle, and cousin were all robbed of the presidency by murder most foul.

So Biden is “protecting democracy” by leveling dozens of dubious criminal charges against his Republican opponent, while setting up his Democratic opponent for assassination. With friends like that, democracy hardly needs enemies.

Unfortunately, Biden’s hypocritical habit of hyping democracy with words while undermining it with actions is merely an extreme version of Washington’s standard operating procedure. Since World War II, American foreign policy has been one long sorry charade of pro-democracy rhetoric and anti-democracy reality. Recent examples include Ukraine, where the US spent over $5 billion to overthrow the democratically-elected government of Viktor Yanukovych, and Pakistan, where a recently leaked document confirmed that the US pressured Pakistan’s deep state to overthrow the wildly popular democratically-elected prime minister Imran Khan. Tellingly, the US-supported Pakistani military dictatorship is taking a page out of Biden’s book by prosecuting Khan on bogus charges in order to deprive him of an otherwise inevitable electoral victory.

More examples: Russia’s democratically-elected president, Vladimir Putin, consistently polls over 60% support, yet Washington wants to replace him with the unpopular Alexei Navalny. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, crushing majorities, undoubtedly well over 90%, support making sodomy a crime, yet the US tries to pressure those nations into bowing to the rainbow flag. But even US-occupied-Iraq isn’t having it. The same situation holds in Africa, where the USG-supported World Bank is pressuring Uganda to revoke its anti-homosexuality law, even though the vast majority of Ugandans support it.

Here in Morocco, where I currently reside, the vast majority opposes Zionist genocide and supports the liberation of Palestine. But overwhelming US pressure essentially left the Moroccan government no choice but to pursue “normalization” with Israel, regardless of the Moroccan majority view. Obviously Washington does not give two hoots about democracy in Morocco, Uganda, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine—or the USA for that matter.

