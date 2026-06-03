Are You On the Bus or Off the Bus?
Peripatetic Thoughts on the Vagaries of Generations, Social Movements, International Travel, Linguistic Labyrinths, and Public Transit
My (b.1959) generation, the tail-end boomers giving way to GenX, took our boomer elders as guides.
I was about to write: “Big mistake.” But coincidentally, at the exact instant I put the period on this essay’s first sentence, the piped-in music here aboard the Rusadir, a cruise-ship-size ferry plying the Mediterranean between Malaga and Melilla, blasted the opening chords of the Who’s My Generation…which, of course, wasn’t my generation at all, but the boomers we emulated. I barely knew My Generation until Patti Smith covered it circa 1976.
Patti was my generation’s coolest rock star. I discovered her thanks to a Milwaukee “underground DJ” named Bob Reitman, who heard her in New York and rushed home to Milwaukee to share the news with the benighted Midwestern plebes. By the time Patti Smith revised My Generation for the punk era, The Who were dinosaurs. I’m not saying I didn’t love them—every kid loves dinosaurs. As a teenager I just about wore out Who’s Next on the turntable and Quadrophenia on my 1968 VW Beetle’s 8-track player. But Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, and Keith Moon were already rich old boomers. Patti Smith was the harbinger of the DIY era. She was the first and only punk who doubled as a rock star, because punk rock killed the rock star, and Patti was there first and she didn’t get the news.
Anyway, we hip people born around 1960 looked up to guys like Bob Reitman, Milwaukee’s boomer rock n’ roll tastemeister, among other ostensibly wise elders. We thought the hippies knew where they were going. Silly us!
Hippies and their younger followers like me overused the Tom Wolfe line from The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test: “Are you on the bus or off the bus?” It was one of many pseudo-profundities tossed around by Ken Kesey and his followers, who painted an old school bus day-glo colors and drove around America taking and dispensing LSD. Being “on the bus” meant you deferred to the group mind in general and Ken Kesey in particular. In other words, you were hip. Being “off the bus” meant you must be having some sort of bad trip or something, or maybe you just weren’t cut out to be a Merry Prankster, meaning you were square, so maybe you should just disembark in Podunk, Iowa and apply for a job as a third shift under-assistant paper-shuffler in the local manure factory.
Naturally, everyone wanted to be “on the bus.” But as it turned out, disembarking in Podunk might not have been such a bad move. Kesey and the other hippie leaders never had the faintest idea where the bus was going. Everyone had vague visions of peace, love, and dope, spiced with artistic creativity and melded with long-term positive political change, whatever that meant. It was a great vibe while it lasted. But as Hunter S. Thompson noticed, the wave crested and broke in the desert somewhere east of Barstow and receded, leaving a whole lot of fear and loathing. When the Firesign Theater opined “I think we’re all bozos on this bus,” they were describing their whole Boomer generation.
The notion of “getting on the bus thinking it’s going in the right direction and getting a rude surprise” covers a lot of ground. All sentient MAGA people are feeling that way: They had thought Trump was driving the national bus away from ruinous Mideast-wars-for-Israel, and it turned out he was speeding straight toward the stupidest one of all, pedal-to-the-metal.
Bozo Boards Wrong Bus
I was thinking about “bozos getting on wrong buses” because it just happened to me in Malaga, Spain. I was trudging along the waterfront toward the ferry embarkation point, still a kilometer or two ahead, when I came to a bus stop just as the bus did. The hot sun, my heavy backpack, and a sore lower back that I had wrenched out of whack five days ago in Zagreb, all started screaming at me in unison: “Get on that bus! It’s maktoub!”
I obeyed; clearly “it was written.”
The bus continued east for awhile, crossed the river, then turned inland, away from the waterfront and the ferry terminal. I punched the “request stop” button. But the bus stayed in the left lane for many blocks, then turned west, opposite of the way I was going. By the time it finally deposited me somewhere on the Alameda Principal I was further from my destination than I had been when I’d boarded.
Had I been in a hurry I’d have been annoyed. Fortunately I had a couple of hours to kill before the ferry for Occupied Morocco left.
It turned out that the bus had dumped me right across from Librería Luces, a bookstore I had visited last summer. I remembered having asked whether they had any bilingual Spanish-English, Spanish-French, or Spanish-Arabic books—short stories preferred, though novels, poetry, history, or essays could work too. A nice señora had checked her computer and led me to a corner of the store where the very last bilingual literature book—an anthology of Spanish short stories with facing page English translations—was tucked away obscurely on the bottom shelf. I had bought and read it.
Now, a year later, randomly bus-dropped at that same bookstore, feeling a shiver of déjà vu, I entered and asked a different (I think) señora if there were any more bilingual books. She checked her computer and said no, the last one had sold out some time ago. That must have been the one I bought last summer.
As I was leaving the store, I glanced at the foreign languages section. Among the dozen or so French books one caught my eye. The spine read: Fictions Ficciones Jose Luis Borges. Sure enough, it was a bilingual French-Spanish edition of the story collection that made Borges’s reputation.
Borges-Induced Flashback
I used to own a bilingual copy of that book, except it was English-Spanish.* It was stolen in August 1990 when I left it on the beach in Manzanillo, Mexico, along with my wallet, passport, and plane ticket home, during a few minutes of ill-advised bodysurfing. (I seem to be an expert in ill-advised bodysurfing.)
The wallet and passport were stolen too. Actually, the whole backpack was stolen. I had no Borges to read on the bus, which was fine since I couldn’t ride the bus having no bus ticket or money for a replacement ticket, no plane ticket for when the bus got me to Puerto Vallarta, and no identification to facilitate solutions of those and other problems.
Early the next morning I explained my situation to a muy simpatico bus driver who let me ride for free. In Puerto Vallarta, I walked to the US consulate and somehow they came up with the paperwork to get me home without a plane ticket, ID, or money. They even lent me a few pesos for the city bus to the airport.
Unfortunately, at the airport I learned there was a roughly $20 ransom (“departure tax”) that you had to pay to get out of Mexico. I tried selling the handmade wool ponchos I had purchased in Patzcuaro, but nobody at the airport seemed to want a nice warm wool poncho, probably because it was miserably hot and humid. But some of my non-customers took pity on me and donated a few dollars here and there. I raised the $20 ransom before boarding closed.
I got home safely, and since 1991 I have been wandering the world looking for a replacement for that bilingual Borges book. Now I have finally found one, thanks to getting on the wrong bus.
The Merry Pranksters’ “on the bus or off the bus” mantra is actually almost profound, though Kesey may have been too stoned to appreciate his own wisdom. Social movements, like the hippies, MAGA, and so much more, are unpredictable bus rides. People clamber aboard in hopes of getting somewhere. The hippies were heading for a peaceful, loving, vividly-colored future. The MAGA people thought they were racing full-speed in reverse back towards American greatness. And the 9/11 truth movement, the only social movement bus I’ve ever really ridden, imagined that shocking people with red-pill truths could slap them awake and energize them to curb the worst excesses of their corrupt and murderous leadership.
None of these busses have gotten anywhere near their advertised destinations. The hippies mutated into yuppies driven by selfish materialistic hedonism. Their legacy is the breakdown of social institutions, starting with religion and family, leading to today’s ultra-corrupt nihilism presided over by the likes of the Trump and Biden crime families and their oligarch sponsors.
MAGA is Reagan 2.0: another wave of populist reaction against nihilistic boomer excesses. And once again, corrupt oligarchs are duping naive populists into voting for people, like Trump, who are even more corrupt and nihilistic than the liberal establishment they oppose.
As for the 9/11 truth bus, it has picked up other red-pilled passengers (Epstein truth, COVID freedom, JFK truth, ZioGenocide truth, JQ truth, and so on) and is still meandering around the backroads where mainstream traffic rarely circulates. Arguably it has made considerable progress on the road to eroding the epistemological authority of oligarch-owned mainstream media and allied institutions. But if there is a point where mainstream cognitive authority completely collapses, opening the way for radically different (i.e. non-nihilistic, anti-oligarchy) projects, we obviously aren’t there yet.
Will radical red-pilled dissidents ever seize power and make their views the new orthodoxy? It is difficult to imagine such things happening in the United States, absent some shocking turn of events that imposes severe economic hardship on the population—alongside equally severe reputational damage to the oligarchy and its political front-men.
If the US loses a war and suffers an economic collapse, and the loss and collapse are severe enough, those conditions might be met. It’s not inconceivable that Donald Trump, by blundering into a losing war on Iran that could trigger an economic collapse, may be creating the conditions that could produce revolutionary change.
Will the American oligarchy go the way of the French monarchy and nobility post-1789? Will the ideas of the red-pilled dissidents today, like those of the Enlightenment radicals of the 18th century, help bring down our ancien régime? And if so, will the new dispensation turn out to be a significant improvement on the old one? Given the hideousness of our Epstein Oligarchy, whatever overthrows it couldn’t be much worse.
Unlike people like Ken Kesey and Donald Trump, I don’t have the self-hypnosis chops to confidently and charismatically claim that I know where the bus is going. For all I know it may wander in a Borgesian labyrinth before emerging into an alternate universe very different from anything I could have imagined, let alone predicted.
But wherever we end up, I have to admit it’s an interesting ride.
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*Postscript: Google Gemini tells me that I cannot possibly have lost a bilingual English-Spanish edition of Ficciones in August, 1990 because:
“No standalone, full-length bilingual (Spanish-English) editions of Ficciones were officially published before 1991. The book first appeared in English as a full collection through Grove Press in 1962, but it was published in English only.”
An official, complete Spanish-English bilingual edition of Ficciones has never been published by a major commercial house like Grove Press or Penguin Books. [1]
Instead of full parallel-text volumes, publishers of Borges’ fiction have traditionally chosen to release his prose collections in distinct, language-specific editions. Readers looking for bilingual formats must look to alternative mediums:
French-Spanish Bilingual Edition (1994): The closest equivalent to a major, full-length bilingual volume of the text is the French-Spanish edition (Fictions : Ficciones), which was released on January 1, 1994, by the French publisher Editions Gallimard as part of their “Folio Bilingue” series. [1, 2]
But I distinctly remember practicing my Spanish with that bilingual English-Spanish Ficciones…I think. Or could I have been reading the Spanish original with the help of a pocket dictionary, which would have also been stolen? Or was I carrying two Borges books, the Spanish edition and the English Grove Press edition I vaguely remember once owning or reading? Since Google Gemini is owned by unreliable oligarchs, I will have to consult The Anglo-American Cyclopaedia, a literal but delinquent reprint of the Encyclopaedia Britannica, to find out whether that bilingual Spanish-English Ficciones ever really existed.
I wonder if Dr. Barrett is even aware of the magnitude of the irony contained within his 'magic bus' metaphor... He is surely aware of the CIA's 'MkUltra' psy-op, which so brilliantly hijacked the 'bus' of the 60s antiwar 'counterculture' to morph it into the "me generation", glorifying "sex, drugs, and rock and roll"... (Born in '48 myself... "In '69 I was 21", as Jackson Browne wrote in "Running on Empty"...)
Does Dr. Barrett know that Ken Kesey actually worked for the CIA when he was promoting the widespread use of LSD? Probably not wittingly, although Kesey did actually get paid by the CIA for his participation in experiments with LSD, and other drugs... drugs which the CIA understood could be used to 'derail' the boomer generation's proclivity for 'revolution'... Just as they used crack cocaine to morph the Black Panthers into The Crips and The Bloods... (Huey Newton died during a crack deal gone bad, shot by a member of the celebrated Black Panther hero, George Jackson's gang, which he ran from 'inside')...
When Kesey 'hired' ole TiJean's buddy, (Jack Kerouac's 'On the Road' buddy, Neal Cassidy), to drive the Merry Pranksters' bus, none of them understood that they were ALL working for the CIA, by working to advance the CIA's brilliantly conceived and cunningly executed MkUltra project... Why bother with 'Revolution' when LSD was so plentiful, the girls were all so pretty, and the "sexual revolution" was just heating up? Eh?...
It worked 'like a charm', as Dr. Barrett mentions here, as the older 'boomers', the 'hippies', morphed into the uber-materialistic 'yuppies'...
Surely Dr. Barrett knows that Herbert Marcuse, the much-celebrated "father of the New Left" was OG CIA... He worked for the CIA when it was still the wartime OSS... After the war ended, he helped the CIA, (although he drew his paycheck from the State Dep't), organize the rebuilding of the mass media of war-ravaged Europe into a giant CIA propaganda machine... He then left 'government service', and got a generous grant from the Rockefeller Foundation, (a known source of back-door funding for the CIA's illegal domestic psy-ops), to launch his academic career... He published 'Eros and Civilization' in '53, the same year that Hugh Hefner published the first issue of 'Playboy', to launch the 'great pornification' of America... Hefner would go on to translate 'Eros and Civilization' into the vernacular in his serialized 'The Playboy Philosophy'...
Yup... It's really true... The "Father of the New Left", (which itself would morph into the Woke Cult 'left'), was a deep-cover CIA operative... Surely Dr. Barrett knows that Gloria Steinem was CIA as well, and, just as Hefner had launched Playboy from his garage, Steinem launched 'Ms.' magazine with a shady source of financing...
How did Hefner, a 26 year-old 'nobody', a husband and father of two toddlers, living in a split-level in suburban Chicago, get his hands on a nude layout of THE biggest international sex-symbol movie star, Marilyn Monroe, which was the primary factor in Playboy's meteoric rise?
Marcuse is somehow now known as a Freudian Marxist, despite the fact that his work discredited Freud's most basic theory, (that people must suppress our most primitive animal nature in order for civilization to exist), and turned Marx completely upside down by morphing Class Analysis into the Woke Cult's Identity Politics...
MAGA rose as a reaction to the anti-family 'sexual revolution' and to Identity Politics... Trump was chosen to rise to lead MAGA precisely because his hyper-narcissism makes him so easy for 'them' to control...
Anyway... Good article here from Dr, Barrett... but plenty of room to dive deeper into this story...
"Are You On the Bus or Off the Bus?" We all are UNDER the Bus.