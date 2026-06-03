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Simius Cognitius's avatar
Simius Cognitius
9h

I wonder if Dr. Barrett is even aware of the magnitude of the irony contained within his 'magic bus' metaphor... He is surely aware of the CIA's 'MkUltra' psy-op, which so brilliantly hijacked the 'bus' of the 60s antiwar 'counterculture' to morph it into the "me generation", glorifying "sex, drugs, and rock and roll"... (Born in '48 myself... "In '69 I was 21", as Jackson Browne wrote in "Running on Empty"...)

Does Dr. Barrett know that Ken Kesey actually worked for the CIA when he was promoting the widespread use of LSD? Probably not wittingly, although Kesey did actually get paid by the CIA for his participation in experiments with LSD, and other drugs... drugs which the CIA understood could be used to 'derail' the boomer generation's proclivity for 'revolution'... Just as they used crack cocaine to morph the Black Panthers into The Crips and The Bloods... (Huey Newton died during a crack deal gone bad, shot by a member of the celebrated Black Panther hero, George Jackson's gang, which he ran from 'inside')...

When Kesey 'hired' ole TiJean's buddy, (Jack Kerouac's 'On the Road' buddy, Neal Cassidy), to drive the Merry Pranksters' bus, none of them understood that they were ALL working for the CIA, by working to advance the CIA's brilliantly conceived and cunningly executed MkUltra project... Why bother with 'Revolution' when LSD was so plentiful, the girls were all so pretty, and the "sexual revolution" was just heating up? Eh?...

It worked 'like a charm', as Dr. Barrett mentions here, as the older 'boomers', the 'hippies', morphed into the uber-materialistic 'yuppies'...

Surely Dr. Barrett knows that Herbert Marcuse, the much-celebrated "father of the New Left" was OG CIA... He worked for the CIA when it was still the wartime OSS... After the war ended, he helped the CIA, (although he drew his paycheck from the State Dep't), organize the rebuilding of the mass media of war-ravaged Europe into a giant CIA propaganda machine... He then left 'government service', and got a generous grant from the Rockefeller Foundation, (a known source of back-door funding for the CIA's illegal domestic psy-ops), to launch his academic career... He published 'Eros and Civilization' in '53, the same year that Hugh Hefner published the first issue of 'Playboy', to launch the 'great pornification' of America... Hefner would go on to translate 'Eros and Civilization' into the vernacular in his serialized 'The Playboy Philosophy'...

Yup... It's really true... The "Father of the New Left", (which itself would morph into the Woke Cult 'left'), was a deep-cover CIA operative... Surely Dr. Barrett knows that Gloria Steinem was CIA as well, and, just as Hefner had launched Playboy from his garage, Steinem launched 'Ms.' magazine with a shady source of financing...

How did Hefner, a 26 year-old 'nobody', a husband and father of two toddlers, living in a split-level in suburban Chicago, get his hands on a nude layout of THE biggest international sex-symbol movie star, Marilyn Monroe, which was the primary factor in Playboy's meteoric rise?

Marcuse is somehow now known as a Freudian Marxist, despite the fact that his work discredited Freud's most basic theory, (that people must suppress our most primitive animal nature in order for civilization to exist), and turned Marx completely upside down by morphing Class Analysis into the Woke Cult's Identity Politics...

MAGA rose as a reaction to the anti-family 'sexual revolution' and to Identity Politics... Trump was chosen to rise to lead MAGA precisely because his hyper-narcissism makes him so easy for 'them' to control...

Anyway... Good article here from Dr, Barrett... but plenty of room to dive deeper into this story...

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Alexandro14's avatar
Alexandro14
10h

"Are You On the Bus or Off the Bus?" We all are UNDER the Bus.

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