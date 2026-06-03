My (b.1959) generation, the tail-end boomers giving way to GenX, took our boomer elders as guides.

I was about to write: “Big mistake.” But coincidentally, at the exact instant I put the period on this essay’s first sentence, the piped-in music here aboard the Rusadir, a cruise-ship-size ferry plying the Mediterranean between Malaga and Melilla, blasted the opening chords of the Who’s My Generation…which, of course, wasn’t my generation at all, but the boomers we emulated. I barely knew My Generation until Patti Smith covered it circa 1976.

Patti was my generation’s coolest rock star. I discovered her thanks to a Milwaukee “underground DJ” named Bob Reitman, who heard her in New York and rushed home to Milwaukee to share the news with the benighted Midwestern plebes. By the time Patti Smith revised My Generation for the punk era, The Who were dinosaurs. I’m not saying I didn’t love them—every kid loves dinosaurs. As a teenager I just about wore out Who’s Next on the turntable and Quadrophenia on my 1968 VW Beetle’s 8-track player. But Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, and Keith Moon were already rich old boomers. Patti Smith was the harbinger of the DIY era. She was the first and only punk who doubled as a rock star, because punk rock killed the rock star, and Patti was there first and she didn’t get the news.

Anyway, we hip people born around 1960 looked up to guys like Bob Reitman, Milwaukee’s boomer rock n’ roll tastemeister, among other ostensibly wise elders. We thought the hippies knew where they were going. Silly us!

Hippies and their younger followers like me overused the Tom Wolfe line from The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test: “Are you on the bus or off the bus?” It was one of many pseudo-profundities tossed around by Ken Kesey and his followers, who painted an old school bus day-glo colors and drove around America taking and dispensing LSD. Being “on the bus” meant you deferred to the group mind in general and Ken Kesey in particular. In other words, you were hip. Being “off the bus” meant you must be having some sort of bad trip or something, or maybe you just weren’t cut out to be a Merry Prankster, meaning you were square, so maybe you should just disembark in Podunk, Iowa and apply for a job as a third shift under-assistant paper-shuffler in the local manure factory.

Naturally, everyone wanted to be “on the bus.” But as it turned out, disembarking in Podunk might not have been such a bad move. Kesey and the other hippie leaders never had the faintest idea where the bus was going. Everyone had vague visions of peace, love, and dope, spiced with artistic creativity and melded with long-term positive political change, whatever that meant. It was a great vibe while it lasted. But as Hunter S. Thompson noticed, the wave crested and broke in the desert somewhere east of Barstow and receded, leaving a whole lot of fear and loathing. When the Firesign Theater opined “I think we’re all bozos on this bus,” they were describing their whole Boomer generation.

The notion of “getting on the bus thinking it’s going in the right direction and getting a rude surprise” covers a lot of ground. All sentient MAGA people are feeling that way: They had thought Trump was driving the national bus away from ruinous Mideast-wars-for-Israel, and it turned out he was speeding straight toward the stupidest one of all, pedal-to-the-metal.

Bozo Boards Wrong Bus

I was thinking about “bozos getting on wrong buses” because it just happened to me in Malaga, Spain. I was trudging along the waterfront toward the ferry embarkation point, still a kilometer or two ahead, when I came to a bus stop just as the bus did. The hot sun, my heavy backpack, and a sore lower back that I had wrenched out of whack five days ago in Zagreb, all started screaming at me in unison: “Get on that bus! It’s maktoub!”

I obeyed; clearly “it was written.”

The bus continued east for awhile, crossed the river, then turned inland, away from the waterfront and the ferry terminal. I punched the “request stop” button. But the bus stayed in the left lane for many blocks, then turned west, opposite of the way I was going. By the time it finally deposited me somewhere on the Alameda Principal I was further from my destination than I had been when I’d boarded.

Had I been in a hurry I’d have been annoyed. Fortunately I had a couple of hours to kill before the ferry for Occupied Morocco left.

It turned out that the bus had dumped me right across from Librería Luces, a bookstore I had visited last summer. I remembered having asked whether they had any bilingual Spanish-English, Spanish-French, or Spanish-Arabic books—short stories preferred, though novels, poetry, history, or essays could work too. A nice señora had checked her computer and led me to a corner of the store where the very last bilingual literature book—an anthology of Spanish short stories with facing page English translations—was tucked away obscurely on the bottom shelf. I had bought and read it.

Now, a year later, randomly bus-dropped at that same bookstore, feeling a shiver of déjà vu, I entered and asked a different (I think) señora if there were any more bilingual books. She checked her computer and said no, the last one had sold out some time ago. That must have been the one I bought last summer.

As I was leaving the store, I glanced at the foreign languages section. Among the dozen or so French books one caught my eye. The spine read: Fictions Ficciones Jose Luis Borges. Sure enough, it was a bilingual French-Spanish edition of the story collection that made Borges’s reputation.

Borges-Induced Flashback

I used to own a bilingual copy of that book, except it was English-Spanish.* It was stolen in August 1990 when I left it on the beach in Manzanillo, Mexico, along with my wallet, passport, and plane ticket home, during a few minutes of ill-advised bodysurfing. (I seem to be an expert in ill-advised bodysurfing .)

The wallet and passport were stolen too. Actually, the whole backpack was stolen. I had no Borges to read on the bus, which was fine since I couldn’t ride the bus having no bus ticket or money for a replacement ticket, no plane ticket for when the bus got me to Puerto Vallarta, and no identification to facilitate solutions of those and other problems.

Early the next morning I explained my situation to a muy simpatico bus driver who let me ride for free. In Puerto Vallarta, I walked to the US consulate and somehow they came up with the paperwork to get me home without a plane ticket, ID, or money. They even lent me a few pesos for the city bus to the airport.

Unfortunately, at the airport I learned there was a roughly $20 ransom (“departure tax”) that you had to pay to get out of Mexico. I tried selling the handmade wool ponchos I had purchased in Patzcuaro, but nobody at the airport seemed to want a nice warm wool poncho, probably because it was miserably hot and humid. But some of my non-customers took pity on me and donated a few dollars here and there. I raised the $20 ransom before boarding closed.

I got home safely, and since 1991 I have been wandering the world looking for a replacement for that bilingual Borges book. Now I have finally found one, thanks to getting on the wrong bus.

The Merry Pranksters’ “on the bus or off the bus” mantra is actually almost profound, though Kesey may have been too stoned to appreciate his own wisdom. Social movements, like the hippies, MAGA, and so much more, are unpredictable bus rides. People clamber aboard in hopes of getting somewhere. The hippies were heading for a peaceful, loving, vividly-colored future. The MAGA people thought they were racing full-speed in reverse back towards American greatness. And the 9/11 truth movement, the only social movement bus I’ve ever really ridden, imagined that shocking people with red-pill truths could slap them awake and energize them to curb the worst excesses of their corrupt and murderous leadership.

None of these busses have gotten anywhere near their advertised destinations. The hippies mutated into yuppies driven by selfish materialistic hedonism. Their legacy is the breakdown of social institutions, starting with religion and family, leading to today’s ultra-corrupt nihilism presided over by the likes of the Trump and Biden crime families and their oligarch sponsors.

MAGA is Reagan 2.0: another wave of populist reaction against nihilistic boomer excesses. And once again, corrupt oligarchs are duping naive populists into voting for people, like Trump, who are even more corrupt and nihilistic than the liberal establishment they oppose.

As for the 9/11 truth bus, it has picked up other red-pilled passengers (Epstein truth, COVID freedom, JFK truth, ZioGenocide truth, JQ truth, and so on) and is still meandering around the backroads where mainstream traffic rarely circulates. Arguably it has made considerable progress on the road to eroding the epistemological authority of oligarch-owned mainstream media and allied institutions. But if there is a point where mainstream cognitive authority completely collapses, opening the way for radically different (i.e. non-nihilistic, anti-oligarchy) projects, we obviously aren’t there yet.

Will radical red-pilled dissidents ever seize power and make their views the new orthodoxy? It is difficult to imagine such things happening in the United States, absent some shocking turn of events that imposes severe economic hardship on the population—alongside equally severe reputational damage to the oligarchy and its political front-men.

If the US loses a war and suffers an economic collapse, and the loss and collapse are severe enough, those conditions might be met. It’s not inconceivable that Donald Trump, by blundering into a losing war on Iran that could trigger an economic collapse, may be creating the conditions that could produce revolutionary change.

Will the American oligarchy go the way of the French monarchy and nobility post-1789? Will the ideas of the red-pilled dissidents today, like those of the Enlightenment radicals of the 18th century, help bring down our ancien régime? And if so, will the new dispensation turn out to be a significant improvement on the old one? Given the hideousness of our Epstein Oligarchy, whatever overthrows it couldn’t be much worse.

Unlike people like Ken Kesey and Donald Trump, I don’t have the self-hypnosis chops to confidently and charismatically claim that I know where the bus is going. For all I know it may wander in a Borgesian labyrinth before emerging into an alternate universe very different from anything I could have imagined, let alone predicted.

But wherever we end up, I have to admit it’s an interesting ride.

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*Postscript: Google Gemini tells me that I cannot possibly have lost a bilingual English-Spanish edition of Ficciones in August, 1990 because:

“No standalone, full-length bilingual (Spanish-English) editions of Ficciones were officially published before 1991. The book first appeared in English as a full collection through Grove Press in 1962, but it was published in English only.” An official, complete Spanish-English bilingual edition of Ficciones has never been published by a major commercial house like Grove Press or Penguin Books. [1] Instead of full parallel-text volumes, publishers of Borges’ fiction have traditionally chosen to release his prose collections in distinct, language-specific editions. Readers looking for bilingual formats must look to alternative mediums: French-Spanish Bilingual Edition (1994): The closest equivalent to a major, full-length bilingual volume of the text is the French-Spanish edition (Fictions : Ficciones), which was released on January 1, 1994, by the French publisher Editions Gallimard as part of their “Folio Bilingue” series. [1, 2]

But I distinctly remember practicing my Spanish with that bilingual English-Spanish Ficciones…I think. Or could I have been reading the Spanish original with the help of a pocket dictionary, which would have also been stolen? Or was I carrying two Borges books, the Spanish edition and the English Grove Press edition I vaguely remember once owning or reading? Since Google Gemini is owned by unreliable oligarchs, I will have to consult The Anglo-American Cyclopaedia, a literal but delinquent reprint of the Encyclopaedia Britannica, to find out whether that bilingual Spanish-English Ficciones ever really existed.