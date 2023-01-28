The USA has been at war almost constantly since World War II. Why? We’re told it’s some kind of crusade to “keep the world safe for democracy.” Today the world is closer to global thermonuclear war than ever. Are you feeling safe and democratic yet?

The US, of course, is not a democracy. It’s an oligarchy. But it ought to try real democracy. At least that’s the contention of retired science professor Moti Nissani, author of the new free online book Eight Billion Cheers for Direct Democracy: Direct Democracy is Humanity’s Last Best and Only Hope. He’ll be on tonight’s live Truth Jihad Radio broadcast, which also features Peter Bahlawanian, the producer of director/writer/editor Mariam Avetisyan’s The Desire to Live, talking about the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, Armenia. Listen live 8 to 10 pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio, Studio A.

Check out the stories E. Michael Jones and I will cover on tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News, and watch the show (posted around 1 pm Eastern Saturdays) HERE.

And finally, with nuclear hellfire approaching, maybe it’s time to opt for the garden? Check out today’s khutbah “The Fire and the Garden”: