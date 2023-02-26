Video link

Today’s False Flag Weekly News with Cat McGuire included a discussion of RFK Jr.’s assertion that the COVID vaccines were developed by the US military:

“There were 138 companies that were involved in manufacturing and distributing the vaccine. They’re all military contractors. The Pentagon and the National Security Agency ran the entire pandemic response,” Kennedy Jr. said on “The Kim Iversen Show” earlier this month. “Pfizer and Moderna don’t really own those vaccines. They slap their labels on them, but it was a Pentagon project,” he added.

The mRNA vaccines were pushed on the citizens of Western nations with a hard-sell military-style propaganda campaign—the sort of thing that normally only occurs during wartime. Many anti-vaccine activists blamed the public health bureaucracy in general, and Fauci and the WHO in particular, for the seemingly irrational and excessive vaccine rollout efforts. Some saw the vax-everything-in-sight-ASAP frenzy as a case of the nanny state on steroids. Others, going further out on a limb, hypothesized that a transnational elite was using “kill shots” and/or fertility-impeding injections for population reduction.

But it’s more likely that the whole COVID episode, including both the virus and the vaccine, was a US military project from the get-go. As Ron Unz has written, there is surprisingly strong evidence that COVID emerged from a US bio-attack on China and Iran. The experimental vaccines would have been developed alongside the virus. As the global leader in mRNA technology, the Pentagon would have hoped to get a leg up on the competition by developing a capacity to quickly deploy anti-bioweapon vaccines tailored to the latest variant. So the mRNA rollout, and perhaps the pandemic itself, amounted to a large-scale test of new military technologies.

That doesn’t mean antivaxxers are wrong to mistrust the WHO. Sam Husseini’s new article “Farrar, Key Covid Origins Propagandist, is Set to Be Head Scientist for the WHO as it Attempts ‘Power Grab’” explains that biowar coverup suspect Jeremy Farrar is slated to become the WHO’s chief scientist. Husseini writes:

Farrar was, with Peter Daszak and 25 other scientists, a signer of the Lancet letter in February 2020 which illegitimately dismissed the possibility of lab origin of Covid, saying: “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin.” Farrar also played a central but still obscured role with the “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” “correspondence” in Nature Medicine. That piece claimed in March 2020 to “clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.”

So Farrar played a key role in hiding the fact that COVID is a (US) lab-created bioweapon. During my discussion with Cat McGuire on False Flag Weekly News, I speculated that Farrar may have helped conceal COVID’s lab origin for the same reason that Earl Warren among others obfuscated the reality of the JFK assassination: In both cases, the truth was framed as too dangerous: “If this comes out it might start World War III.” (Elements of the American and Israeli national security states killed JFK, but planted evidence implicating Russia and Cuba, presumably so they could coerce people like Warren into participating in the coverup.)

The truth about the US (neocon) attack on China and Iran, if fully revealed, might or might not start World War III, but it would certainly open a proverbial can of worms. In a best-case-scenario it could take down the US biowar complex, the neocons, and maybe even the whole empire. Farrar’s motivation for spearheading the coverup could be complex and multifaceted.

If Farrar takes over as the WHO’s top scientist, he probably won’t be the only one there with links to the Western biological warfare complex. Just as Fauci’s NIH became the fake-civilian front for America’s clandestine biowar programs after Nixon signed the BWC, the WHO also appears to be a catspaw of the US bioweapons community.