As the US government frantically stockpiles anti-radiation drugs in preparation for Armageddon, this might be a good time to discuss beauty and awareness. So that’s what I’ll be doing tonight on my live radio show:

“The Evolution of Beauty” with Eric Walberg and Josh Mitteldorf; Thaddeus Kozinski Asks “Are You Aware?”

Listen live Fridays 8 to 10 Eastern on Revolution.Radio . And to get early access to the archive, and support the show, subscribe to my Substack .

First hour: Should Darwin’s thesis be rewritten as “the survival of the most gorgeous”? That’s the takeaway from Richard Prum’s The evolution of beauty: How Darwin’s forgotten theory of mate choice shapes the animal world—and us (2017), at least according to Eric Walberg‘s new review. Joining Eric to discuss Prum’s book is anti-aging scientist and evolutionary theorist Josh Mitteldorf.

Second hour: Thaddeus Kozinski wonders “Are You Aware? And are you aware of your unawareness?” His essay begins: “There is a broad spectrum, as broad as the distance between heaven and hell, describing the level of awareness of people as to what is truly happening now in the world today, and why.”

Are people’s interpretations of topical events—COVID, the war in Ukraine, inflation, abortion, Trump, etc.—grounded in their spiritual state? Do people mindlessly accept public myths pumped out by the media because they have been conditioned by the false religion of liberal-progressivist secular humanism? Can “institutions and people telling the full truth…be infallibly detected by the vehemence of the attacks against them by the Global Regime of Lies”? And is the biggest target of the most vehement attacks the Catholic church, as Thaddeus suggests? Or are Islam, Russian Orthodox Christianity, and various truth movements at least as targeted?

—

E. Michael Jones joins False Flag Weekly News tomorrow for a scintillating show headlined: "Wile E. Coyote Blows Up Wrong Pipeline.” Check out the stories we’ll cover, and watch live Saturday 11 to noon Eastern, or archived .



—



Meanwhile…we are still way behind on a couple of recent Fundrazrs - please help:

This FFWN Fundrazr only reached 50% of its goal

This FFWN Fundrazr fell $5 short of 50% of its goal

Thank you for paying attention, and Happy Mawlid!









https://fundrazr.com/f254ff



Best



Kevin Barrett