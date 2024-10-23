Globalization Studies professor Anthony Hall discusses his recent essays On the Condemnation of "Holocaust Denial"and Exterminating the Genocide Convention. He writes:
"While the IDF, backed by the US-based military-industrial complex, is at the forefront of the crimes against humanity, the general population of Jewish Israel has shown itself to be mostly supportive of the daily diet of mass murder. At the time of writing, this support extends to the genocidal atrocities being committed by the IDF in its invasion of Lebanon."
Are Israeli Jews brainwashed by lies and/or exaggerations about the World War II Holocaust? Has that pernicious programming influenced their genocidal mentality? Are we allowed to talk about this?
Anthony Hall sends links to topics he mentioned:
Ursula Haverbeck https://odysee.com/@montysthinkingoutsidethebox:2/Ursula-Haverbeck---Panorama-Interview-proper-eng-subs-2015.ia:c
David Cole and Ernst Zundel in Auschwitz https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=g4zU6E2hUh0
Hall's essay, re: "The Poster Boy for the End of Tenure"
Excellent interview!!!! Very informative. And thanks for clearing up the end part Kevin re: "The Tribe" and the fact that we are born free. Any group that we are born into, whether it is cannibals in the deep jungle, the mafia, a stuffy family with a longtanding, generational, traditional employment with the APA, or similarly long line of lying, war-mongering mainstream media moguls, or an openly-genocide-confessing-and-committing entity is not OUR legacy. We don't have to participate in the crimes against humanity of our predecessors or ancestors, or accept any dogma that we don't understand or can't agree with.
In the beginning was the word. Unfortunately we are still struggling with understanding meanings. When words are twisted and misunderstood and used to purposely confuse, manipulate or condemn, we enter a downward spiral. When "Holocaust Denier" becomes "well.....I heard it was 5,999,999 Jews" (or fill in the blank), we have shut the door on understanding. If we are to have a civilized world we must have understanding.
The Holocaust Industry is the most profitable, Hollywood SLIME Industry Fabrication in the History of the Human Race!