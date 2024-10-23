Rumble link Bitchute link

Globalization Studies professor Anthony Hall discusses his recent essays On the Condemnation of "Holocaust Denial"and Exterminating the Genocide Convention. He writes:

"While the IDF, backed by the US-based military-industrial complex, is at the forefront of the crimes against humanity, the general population of Jewish Israel has shown itself to be mostly supportive of the daily diet of mass murder. At the time of writing, this support extends to the genocidal atrocities being committed by the IDF in its invasion of Lebanon."

Are Israeli Jews brainwashed by lies and/or exaggerations about the World War II Holocaust? Has that pernicious programming influenced their genocidal mentality? Are we allowed to talk about this?

Anthony Hall sends links to topics he mentioned:

Ursula Haverbeck https://odysee.com/@montysthinkingoutsidethebox:2/Ursula-Haverbeck---Panorama-Interview-proper-eng-subs-2015.ia:c

"Denial Movie" clip

David Cole and Ernst Zundel in Auschwitz https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=g4zU6E2hUh0

Hall's essay, re: "The Poster Boy for the End of Tenure"