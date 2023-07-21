Listen live Fridays 8 to 10 Eastern on Revolution.Radio later archived at my Substack . ( Full writeup .)

First hour: All goodthinking people agree: Donald Trump should go to prison. But tonight’s first-hour guest, Rolf Lindgren, prefers crimethink to goodthink. He breaks down the charges against Trump and argues that they range from weak to laughably bogus…though they’re not quite as crazy as the accusations Stacey Plaskett and Debbie Wasserman-Schulz were have been throwing at RFK Jr.!

Second hour: Helen Buyniski discusses her latest article “All You Need Is Hate: When Pattern Recognition Is Illegal, Only Outlaws Will Recognize Patterns, You Terrorist You.” She discusses Doug Mackey facing 10 years in prison for posting satirical memes; Stewart Rhodes getting sentenced to 18 years in prison for writing a letter to then-President Trump urging him to invoke the Insurrection Act; the LAWS act criminalizing First Amendment protected political speech if it somehow dovetails with someone else’s random hate crime; the DHS war on mainstream conservative organizations like the Heritage Foundation and National Rifle Association on the basis that they are gateway drugs to radicalization; the “stochastic terrorism” weaponization of the David DePape hammer attack on Pelosi’s husband; the war on nonwhite white supremacists; the demonization of hard work, objectivity, and rationality as racist “white values”; and more.

