An Epidemic of Unhinged Accusations
RFK Jr., Doug Mackey, Stewart Rhodes, "radicals," "white supremacists," and even Trump witch-hunted in wild ways that make Joe McCarthy look sober
First hour: All goodthinking people agree: Donald Trump should go to prison. But tonight’s first-hour guest, Rolf Lindgren, prefers crimethink to goodthink. He breaks down the charges against Trump and argues that they range from weak to laughably bogus…though they’re not quite as crazy as the accusations Stacey Plaskett and Debbie Wasserman-Schulz were have been throwing at RFK Jr.!
Second hour: Helen Buyniski discusses her latest article “All You Need Is Hate: When Pattern Recognition Is Illegal, Only Outlaws Will Recognize Patterns, You Terrorist You.” She discusses Doug Mackey facing 10 years in prison for posting satirical memes; Stewart Rhodes getting sentenced to 18 years in prison for writing a letter to then-President Trump urging him to invoke the Insurrection Act; the LAWS act criminalizing First Amendment protected political speech if it somehow dovetails with someone else’s random hate crime; the DHS war on mainstream conservative organizations like the Heritage Foundation and National Rifle Association on the basis that they are gateway drugs to radicalization; the “stochastic terrorism” weaponization of the David DePape hammer attack on Pelosi’s husband; the war on nonwhite white supremacists; the demonization of hard work, objectivity, and rationality as racist “white values”; and more.
Here are RFK, Jr.’s words that generated all the furor: “Because of the genetic structure, the genetic differentials among different races, of the receptors, of the ACE-2 receptors—COVID-19 is targeted to attack caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. We don’t know if it was deliberately targeted or not …”
In other words: Because of its genetic structure, COVID happens to more readily attack caucasians and black people, due to their genetic structure. BUT: “We don’t know if it was deliberately targeted or not …”
The House Dems letter (signed by 102 of them) accuses RFK, Jr. of promoting "conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was purposely bioengineered in a lab to target Caucasians and Black people" and also accuses him of implying that Ashkenazi Jews had a part in designing COVID-19 so as to spare Ashkenazi Jews. These accusations are obviously without basis -- pure character assassination.
In a syndicated column, Robert Reich, former Sec'y of Labor under Clinton, came up with referring to these words of RFK as "bigoted conspiratorial trash."
During the subcommittee hearing on censorship at which RFK, Jr. testified on June 20, the Democratic members to a person were rude and crude in the face of RFK, Jr. pleading for civility. That evening CNN and MSNBC piled on the smear featuring the recording of an ugly Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla) during the hearing incoherently berating RFK, Jr. for being a racist and anti-Semite and preventing him from at all responding. (This is the witch who, as chair of the Democratic National Committee, conspired with Hillary Clinton and John Podesta to steal the 2016 primaries.)
P.S. Contrary to the assertion in the House Dems' letter, there is nothing "unfounded" about the notion that scientists are developing bioweapons that can target certain races and exempt others.
See "The Coming Threat of a Genetically Engineered ‘Ethnic Bioweapon," The National Review, April 10, 2023; "Pentagon Making Race-Specific Bioweapons to Target Citizens, China Says," Newsweek, May 11, 2023; "Could you make a genetically targeted weapon? The Guardian, 28 October 2004. In The Guardian article of 2004, the British Medical Association (BMA) is quoted as follows: "Genome data in public databases revealed that hundreds, possibly thousands, of target sequences for ethnic specific weapons do exist." Mention of bioweapons targeting particular ethnic groups can be found in the neo-cons’ founding document “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” published 23 years ago.
