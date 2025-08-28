Amsterdam - Hell of a City

Dutch scholar and commentator Alexander Wolfheze leads Kevin Barrett on a politically-incorrect tour of Amsterdam, arguably the historic capital of Western decadence and the gateway to debauched modernity.

Alexander Wolfheze received his MA in Semitic Languages and Cultures in 2004 and his cum laude PhD in the Humanities in 2011, both from Leiden University. With extensive research experience in the fields of Assyriology and Cultural Anthropology, he subsequently authored several publications in the field of Near Eastern cultural history.