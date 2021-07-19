Below is my new article just submitted for this week’s issue of American Free Press, posted here for my Substack subscribers only. -KB

American Patriots Should Listen to Iran

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

On June 23 the Biden Administration’s Justice Department erased more than 30 websites. Most of them were Iranian or run by allies of Iran. The most famous, Press TV, is the only international broadcaster in English that questions the official story of 9/11.

By nuking Press TV’s main website www.PressTV.com, Biden ensured that all of the hundreds of thousands of stories published there would disappear and become broken links. Thanks to Biden, thousands of Press TV’s stories challenging the US-Israeli version of 9/11 have been erased from the historical record.

Most of those stories were also published at Press TV’s backup website, www.PressTV.ir. But now they will be almost impossible to find. Why? Because Press TV’s dot-IR backup website has always gotten far less traffic than PressTV.com. So the backup stories published at PressTV.ir will be nearly invisible to search engines. For all practical purposes, Press TV’s 14 year output as one of the world’s leading international networks has been annihilated by one stroke of Joe Biden’s pen.

Why would corrupt forces in the US government obliterate the only international network that has consistently featured pro-9/11-truth commentators? And why do so at the beginning of the summer-long run-up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11? Unfortunately, the questions answer themselves.

Patriotic Americans could learn a lot, and not just about 9/11, by listening to Iranian voices. All major Western legacy and social media, and even the Russian English-language flagship RT, are owned or intimidated by Zionist billionaires. Their coverage of issues related to Zionism—including the Middle East, 9/11 and the “war on terror,” World War II history, the question of who owns the Western media and financial sectors, and so on—is grotesquely warped, suppressed, and (increasingly) out-and-out censored.

Iran is the only nation that is neither owned nor cowed by Zionist oligarchs. So its media and leading political figures are free to seek and speak the truth about 9/11, the genocidal occupation of Palestine, and much more. That is why in 2010 then-president Ahmadinejad was free to ask the U.N. General Assembly to launch an independent investigation of the 9/11 attacks. One year later he said: “9/11 was actually a planned scheme to provoke and manipulate humanity’s emotions and find an excuse for launching attacks on Muslim regions (including) occupying Iraq and Afghanistan, leading to the massacre of one million innocent people.”

In addition to their support for 9/11 truth, Iranian leaders and Iranian media have been in the forefront of those opposing and exposing the head-chopping fake-Muslim terrorists of ISIS. Press TV is the only international channel in English that has covered the evidence that ISIS is a synthetic terror group—a gaggle of merciless mercenaries armed and funded by the West’s Deep State.

More recently, as the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, Iranian leaders spoke out against what they knew was a Western-oligarch-sponsored biological warfare attack against their religious and political elites. On March 9, 2020, Ahmedinejad tweeted: “It is clear to the world that the mutated coronavirus was produced in (a) lab, manufactured by the warfare stock houses of biological war belonging to world powers, & that it constitutes a threat on humanity more destructive than the other weapons that target humanity.”

Iran’s top military leader Gen. Hossein Salami had said four days earlier, on March 5, that COVID had likely emerged “from a U.S. biological attack on China.” The Supreme Leader of Iran, Seyed Ali Khamenei, echoed the phrase “biological attack” and mobilized Iran’s armed forces for bio-defense. Gen. Salami prophetically announced: “Today, the country is engaged in a biological battle. We will prevail in the fight against this virus, which might be the product of an American biological [attack], which first spread in China and then to the rest of the world…America should know that if it has done so, it will return to itself.”

Iran’s leaders undoubtedly realized that there is no innocent explanation for the way the bioengineered virus jumped immediately from Wuhan to Qom, Iran’s holy city and home of its clerical rulers, despite the absence of Chinese people in Qom. The second nation hit by the pandemic, Iran is the only country on earth whose leadership suffered significant losses due to COVID-19. Obviously Qom, and Iran’s leadership, was attacked with COVID by the same people who had murdered its most popular leader, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, just weeks earlier—the same people who unleashed COVID in Wuhan, China’s biggest transit hub, on Chinese New Year, the biggest travel date, in a botched attempt to bring the Chinese economy to its knees.

The Western oligarchs don’t want you to know any of this—or much of anything else, for that matter. To learn the full extent of the oligarchs’ evil, American patriots should listen to Iran.