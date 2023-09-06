Reporting from eastern Morocco, Kevin Barrett tells Johnny Punish of VTForeignPolicy.com why Moroccans are outraged by last Thursday's lethal border incident, and explores the deeper psycho-historical factors at play.

Johnny Punish: Something just happened where you're at, at the border there (in Saidia, Morocco), something to do with Algerian guards. Can you tell our viewers and listeners everywhere around the world what's happening over there next to you?

Kevin Barrett: We we just had a tragic incident happen in Saidia where I live right now. I'm actually broadcasting from Oujda, which is the biggest city in eastern Morocco. It's right on the Algerian border. And it's maybe 40 miles or so from here to to the Mediterranean. And you get to the Mediterranean and you're there at the corner of Morocco where it meets Algeria. And so that's where I live, in Sadia Morocco, which is a border town on the Mediterranean. And the river Kiss, a very romantic name for a river, divides Morocco from Algeria. The Morocco side has one of the world's greatest beaches, in Saidia. So it's a huge recreational destination. And what just happened on Thursday was four Moroccan-French kids (young men, actually)—I think three of them had French citizenship and one had lived in France but didn't have the citizenship—were out renting jet skis and jet skiing around in front of the beach where I swim every day. And they ran out of fuel, apparently, and the currents washed them over towards Algeria, into Algerian coastal waters. And then they were approached by an Algerian patrol boat which shot first and asked questions later, killing two of these young people.

And apparently one of the jet skiers ended up in Algerian custody. A couple of them ended up left for dead, floating in the water. And the third one, maybe they thought he was dead, but he ended up being able to swim back to Morocco. So at least that's the version that sounds the most plausible to me so far. There were a couple of conflicting versions of how this all played out. And of course the Algerians are putting out a complete BS version. But right now, people here are just completely outraged about this. The Algerians pretend that they're the friends of the Palestinians, and yet they're shooting these young people on jet skis pretty much the same way that Israel shoots Palestinians. And it's just disgusting and shocking. And (for me) especially (because) this is happening at the beach where I go swimming every day.

Johnny Punish: What do you think that's caused by? Uber-nationalism? Stupidity? Or what?

Kevin Barrett: Algeria has psychological problems. And I mean, I cheered for Algeria. I'm a fan of Algeria in their revolution against the French. My Moroccan in-laws helped the Algerians win their independence. There's this whole group of people here in Oujda, Morocco, who were instrumental in helping Algeria win its independence at the cost of a million lives back in the 1950s and early 1960s. But I think that experience of being colonized and culturally genocided by France for 130 years and then losing a million people in their war for independence, really psychologically traumatized Algerians. They had their culture erased. By the time they won their independence, the French had basically destroyed all Arabic language education in Algeria and most of the religious culture. It wasn't quite as bad as what Ataturk did to Turkey culturally, but it was close. And so Algeria suffered horribly from this genocidal French occupation for 130 years. And they've got serious problems. Their war heroes, their revolutionary heroes, got quickly pushed aside. And they've been a corrupt, brutal military dictatorship ever since, with these scumbags who take vast piles of money from Algeria's wealth of gas and energy resources, putting that money in Swiss bank accounts.

And so these total scumbags, like these Ali Bongo types in Africa who steal the mineral wealth and put it in Swiss bank accounts and live high on the hog and then use whatever level of brutality they need to stay in power—that's become the kind of leadership Algeria has at the top of its military. They murdered hundreds of thousands of their own people in the 1990s. There was a democratic transition movement happening, an Islamic democratic movement, in Algeria in the 1990s. They (democratic Islamic activists) won the elections with 80% of the vote, and the military thugs just started massacring them. They massacred whole villages, they massacred whole neighborhoods, and they ended up killing hundreds of thousands of people. And then they falsely attributed a lot of this to supposedly Islamic terrorists doing the killing, when in fact, it was the pro-Islam neighborhoods and villages that were being massacred by the Algerian government death squads. So this is the kind of government they've got in Algeria.

And this government in Algeria has been supporting this totally phony movement for independence of the Sahara. Yeah, right. You want to create a country with 80,000 people in the middle of nowhere. Each of those 80,000 people would be extremely rich if you did that. But they would have no sovereignty. They'd be totally controlled by the richer, bigger countries that are stealing their energy resources and then handing checks to those 80,000 Sahrawis. So of course (some of) those 80,000 Sahrawis are saying "yeah, we'll be millionaires and never have to work again. So we'll pretend that we have some kind of independence movement." So there's this completely phony Sahara independence movement that's been created by Algeria because they want to steal even more resources. These corrupt thugs want even more. They want phosphates to add to their largesse from their energy resources. And then they've brainwashed a lot of well-meaning people around the world into believing that this is some kind of legitimate national liberation movement, which it isn't. The Sahara is totally Moroccan, so the Algerian government...They're traumatized, they're messed up, they're corrupt, they're nasty, they're brutal. And so they do things like giving orders to have their troops murder kids on jet skis. You know, it's disgusting.

Johnny Punish: Yeah, it's a symptom of inhumanity. Or is this just another thuggish, greedy, profiteering group of people that are just raping and pillaging their own people?

Kevin Barrett: Pretty much that. I mean, I'm not saying that everybody in the Algerian government is is is that bad. It's like any other place, you're going to have a mix of people, of course. But the overall tenor of the leading authority in Algeria has been really bad and really corrupt. And it's not so much the people. But they (the leaders) get away with so much in Algeria that you have to wonder why the Algerian people put up with it. Well, I guess because they kill hundreds of thousands when the Algerian people try to vote them out of power. But still...For instance, during the World Cup when Morocco had this amazing World Cup run and went all the way to the quarterfinals, the whole world was cheering for Morocco, especially the Islamic world and especially Africa. But in Algeria, the TV refused to cover Morocco winning these games. They covered it up. They just didn't even broadcast it, because they're insane. I think their regime has managed to make this anti-Moroccan thing a pillar of their identity. And they're jealous, I think, also because Algeria has tons and tons and tons of natural wealth from all of this oil (but still can't do as well as Morocco).

Johnny Punish: Beautiful culture, too, right?

Kevin Barrett: It's the same culture as Morocco. There's really no reason why you should even have two different countries here. But I think there's a certain jealousy. Morocco was never culturally genocided by France, and it was able to get its independence relatively peacefully. And for that reason, the Moroccans were not really traumatized. And Morocco has managed to do pretty well, despite way less in the way of natural endowments. And Algeria, some of the leaders in Algeria, are jealous. And then they're whipping up hatred of Morocco, using the scapegoating technique to keep themselves in power and try to create a phony Algerian nationalism. Because there's not a basis for Algerian nationalism, it is so weak, because, again, they were culturally genocided. So they had to totally start from square one. Nobody knew any Arabic. And now they had to try to come back to saying, we're Arabs and let's teach ourselves Arabic in the schools and stuff. So, I don't mean to be mean to them. I feel sorry for them. Algeria has had such a tough time, and there's been a lot of heroism in Algeria, fighting back against this cultural genocide, too. But they should not stand for having their troops going out and shooting kids on jet skis.

Arabic translation:

خفر السواحل الجزائري يقتل متزلجين على الحدود المغربية

لقد حدث شيء ما حيث أنت، على الحدود هناك (في السعيدية، المغرب)، وهو أمر له علاقة بالحراس الجزائريين. هل يمكنك إخبار مشاهدينا ومستمعينا في كل مكان حول العالم بما يحدث هناك بجوارك؟

لقد تعرضنا للتو لحادث مأساوي في سعيدية حيث أعيش الآن. أنا في الواقع أبث من وجدة، وهي أكبر مدينة في شرق المغرب. إنه على الحدود الجزائرية. وربما تكون مسافة 40 ميلاً أو نحو ذلك من هنا إلى البحر الأبيض المتوسط. وتصل إلى البحر الأبيض المتوسط وتكون هناك عند زاوية المغرب حيث تلتقي بالجزائر. وهذا هو المكان الذي أعيش فيه، في سعيدية، وهي مدينة حدودية على البحر الأبيض المتوسط. ونهر”Kiss” ) القبلة(، وهو اسم رومانسي للغاية للنهر، يفصل المغرب عن الجزائر. الجانب المغربي لديه واحد من أعظم الشواطئ في العالم، في السعيدية. لذلك فهي وجهة ترفيهية ضخمة. وما حدث يوم الخميس هو أن أربعة شباب مغاربة- فرنسيين - أعتقد أن ثلاثة منهم كانوا يحملون الجنسية الفرنسية وواحد عاش في فرنسا ولكن لم يكن لديه الجنسية - كانوا يخرجون لتأجير الزلاجات النفاثة والتزلج على الماء في الجوار أمام الشاطئ حيث أسبح كل يوم. ويبدو أن الوقود نفد منهم، فجرفتهم التيارات باتجاه الجزائر، إلى المياه الساحلية الجزائرية. وبعد ذلك اقترب منهم زورق دورية جزائري وأطلق النار أولاً ثم طرح الأسئلة فيما بعد، مما أسفر عن مقتل اثنين من هؤلاء الشباب.

ويبدو أن أحد المتزلجين انتهى به الأمر في الحجز الجزائري. انتهى الأمر باثنين منهم للموت، طافيا في الماء. والثالث، ربما ظنوا أنه مات، لكن انتهى به الأمر إلى أن يتمكن من السباحة عائداً إلى المغرب. إذن، على الأقل هذه هي النسخة التي تبدو الأكثر قبولًا بالنسبة لي حتى الآن. كانت هناك إصدارات مختلفة متضاربة حول كيفية تنفيذ كل هذا. وبالطبع يقوم الجزائريون بإصدار نسخة هراء (BS) كاملة. لكن في الوقت الحالي، الناس هنا غاضبون تمامًا من هذا الأمر. يتظاهر الجزائريون بأنه” أصدقاء الفلسطينيين“ ومع ذلك فإنهم يطلقون النار على هؤلاء الشباب على الزلاجات المائية بنفس الطريقة التي تطلق بها إسرائيل النار على الشباب الفلسطينيين. وهذا مثير للاشمئزاز والصدمة. و(بالنسبة لي) خاصة (لأن) هذا يحدث على الشاطئ حيث أذهب للسباحة كل يوم.

ما الذي تعتقدين أن سببه؟ القومية الفائقة؟ غباء؟ أو ماذا؟

الجزائر تعاني من مشاكل نفسية. وأعني أنني شجعت الجزائر. أنا من محبي الجزائر في ثورتهم ضد الفرنسيين. لقد ساعد أهل زوجتي المغاربة الجزائريين في الحصول على استقلالهم. توجد مجموعة من الأشخاص هنا في وجدة، المغرب، الذين كان لهم دور فعال في مساعدة الجزائر على الحصول على استقلالها على حساب مليون شخص في الخمسينيات وأوائل الستينيات. لكنني أعتقد أن تجربة الاستعمار والإبادة الثقافية من قبل فرنسا لمدة 130 عامًا ثم خسارة مليون شخص في حربهم من أجل الاستقلال، أصابت الجزائريين بصدمة نفسية حقًا. لقد تم محو ثقافتهم. بحلول الوقت الذي حصلوا فيه على استقلالهم، كان الفرنسيون قد دمروا بشكل أساسي تعليم اللغة العربية في الجزائر ومعظم الثقافة الدينية. لم يكن الأمر سيئًا تمامًا مثل ما فعله أتاتورك بتركيا ثقافيًا، لكنه كان قريبًا. وهكذا عانت الجزائر بشكل رهيب من هذا الاحتلال الفرنسي الإبادة الجماعية ثقافية لمدة 130 عاما. ولديهم مشاكل خطيرة. أبطال حربهم، أبطالهم الثوريون، تم إقصاؤهم سريعًا جانبًا. وقد أصبحوا دكتاتورية عسكرية فاسدة ووحشية منذ ذلك الحين، مع هؤلاء الأوغاد الذين يأخذون أكوامًا هائلة من الأموال من ثروة الجزائر من موارد الغاز والطاقة، ويضعون تلك الأموال في حسابات مصرفية سويسرية.

وهكذا فإن هؤلاء الأوغاد، مثل أمثال علي بونغو في أفريقيا الذين يسرقون الثروة المعدنية ويضعونها في حسابات مصرفية سويسرية ويعيشون حياة عالية ثم يستخدمون أي مستوى من الوحشية يحتاجون إليه للبقاء في السلطة - لقد أصبح هذا هو النوع من القيادة التي تمتلكها الجزائر على رأس جيشها. لقد قتلوا مئات الآلاف من شعبهم في التسعينيات. لقد كانت هناك حركة انتقال ديمقراطي، وهي حركة ديمقراطية إسلامية، في الجزائر في التسعينيات. لقد فازوا (الناشطون الإسلاميون الديمقراطيون) في الانتخابات بنسبة 80% من الأصوات، وبدأ بلطجية الجيش للتو في مذبحتهم. لقد ذبحوا قرى بأكملها، وذبحوا أحياء بأكملها، وانتهى بهم الأمر بقتل مئات الآلاف من الناس. ثم نسبوا كذبًا الكثير من هذا إلى الإرهابيين الإسلاميين المفترضين الذين يقومون بعمليات القتل، في حين أن الأحياء والقرى المؤيدة للإسلام هي التي كانت تذبح على يد فرق الموت التابعة للحكومة الجزائرية. إذن هذا هو نوع الحكومة التي لديهم في الجزائر. وهذه الحكومة في الجزائر تدعم هذه الحركة الزائفة تماماً من أجل استقلال الصحراء المغربية.

تريد إنشاء دولة تضم 80 ألف شخص في وسط اللامكان؟ سيكون كل فرد من هؤلاء الـ 80 ألف شخص ثريًا للغاية إذا فعلت ذلك. لكن لن تكون لهم سيادة. سيتم السيطرة عليهم بالكامل من قبل الدول الأكبر والأغنى التي تسرق مواردها من الطاقة ومن الفوسفات ثم تقوم بتسليم الشيكات لهؤلاء الصحراويين البالغ عددهم 80.000. لذا بالطبع (بعض) هؤلاء الصحراويين البالغ عددهم 80.000 يقولون "نعم، سنكون أصحاب الملايين ولن نضطر إلى العمل مرة أخرى. لذا، سوف نتظاهر بأن لدينا نوعًا ما من حركة الاستقلال". إذن هناك حركة استقلال الصحراء الزائفة تمامًا والتي أنشأتها الجزائر لأنهم يريدون سرقة المزيد من الموارد. هؤلاء البلطجية الفاسدون يريدون المزيد. إنهم يريدون أن يضيف الفوسفات إلى سخائهم من موارد الطاقة لديهم. ومن ثم قاموا بغسل أدمغة الكثير من الأشخاص ذوي النوايا الحسنة حول العالم إلى الاعتقاد بأن هذا نوع من حركة التحرر الوطني المشروعة، وهو ليس كذلك. إن الصحراء المغربية مغربية بالكامل، لذا فإن الحكومة الجزائرية... إنهم مصدومون، وهم فاسدون، وسيئون، ووحشيون. ولذا فإنهم يفعلون أشياء مثل إعطاء الأوامر لقواتهم بقتل الشباب على الزلاجات النفاثة. كما تعلمون، إنه أمر مثير للاشمئزاز.

نعم، هذا من أعراض اللاإنسانية. أم أن هذه مجرد مجموعة أخرى من البلطجية والجشعين والمستغلين الذين يغتصبون وينهبون شعبهم؟

أنا لا أقول أن كل فرد في الحكومة الجزائرية بهذا السوء. إنه مثل أي مكان آخر، سيكون لديك مزيج من الناس بالطبع. لكن التوجه العام للسلطة القيادية في الجزائر كان سيئاً وفاسداً حقاً. الناس ليسوا المشكلة ولكن (القادة) يفلتون من العقاب في الجزائر لدرجة أن عليك أن تتساءل لماذا يتحمل الشعب الجزائري ذلك. حسناً، أعتقد أنهم يقتلون مئات الآلاف عندما يحاول الشعب الجزائري التصويت لإخراجهم من السلطة. لكن مع ذلك... على سبيل المثال، خلال كأس العالم عندما حقق المغرب مسيرة مذهلة في كأس العالم ووصل إلى الدور ربع النهائي، كان العالم كله يهتف للمغرب، وخاصة العالم الإسلامي و أفريقيا. لكن في الجزائر رفض التلفزيون تغطية فوز المغرب بهذه المباريات. إنهم لم يبثوه حتى، لأنهم مجانين. أعتقد أن نظامهم قد نجح في جعل المناهض للمغرب ركيزة أساسية لهويتهم. وأعتقد أنهم يشعرون بالغيرة أيضًا لأن الجزائر تمتلك أطنانًا من الثروة الطبيعية من كل هذا النفط (لكنها لا تزال غير قادرة على القيام بعمل جيد مثل المغرب).

ثقافة جميلة أيضًا، أليس كذلك؟

إنها نفس ثقافة المغرب. لا يوجد حقًا أي سبب يمنعك من وجود بلدين مختلفين هنا. لكن أعتقد أن هناك غيرة معينة. لم يتعرض المغرب أبدًا للإبادة الثقافية من قبل فرنسا، وقد تمكن من الحصول على استقلاله بشكل سلمي نسبيًا. ولهذا السبب، لم يتعرض المغاربة لصدمة حقيقية. وقد نجح المغرب في تحقيق أداء جيد، على الرغم من قلة الموارد الطبيعية. و بعض القادة في الجزائر يغارون. ومن ثم فإنهم يثيرون الكراهية ضد المغرب، مستخدمين أسلوب كبش الفداء لإبقاء أنفسهم في السلطة ومحاولة خلق قومية جزائرية زائفة. ولأنه لا يوجد أساس للقومية الجزائرية، فهي ضعيفة للغاية، لأنه، مرة أخرى، تعرضوا للإبادة الثقافية. لذلك كان عليهم أن يبدأوا بالكامل من المربع الأول. ولم يكن أحد يعرف أي لغة عربية. والآن كان عليهم أن يحاولوا العودة إلى القول، نحن عرب ودعونا نعلم أنفسنا اللغة العربية في المدارس وما إلى ذلك. لذلك، لا أقصد أن أكون لئيمة معهم. أشعر بالأسف لهم. لقد مرت الجزائر بوقت عصيب، وكان هناك الكثير من البطولة في الجزائر، وهي تقاوم هذه الإبادة الثقافية أيضًا. لكن لا ينبغي لهم أن يقبلوا خروج قواتهم وإطلاق النار على الأطفال على الزلاجات النفاثة.

d