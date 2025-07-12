Alexander Wolfheze: It's Not the Jews, It's the Heresiarchs!

Alexander Wolfheze discusses his article “The Heresiarchs:Traditionalist Thoughts on the Deeper State of the West.

Is an age-old antinomian heresy responsible for the current state of extreme decadence afflicting Western so-called civilization? Are the “Jews” behind the genocidal messianic-millenarian Zionist project really heretics, not actual Jews? And are people who blame “Jews” and “boomers” just adding to the confusion?

—

Alexander Wolfheze: We must understand that a heresy can take on such forms that it’s not recognizable anymore. It becomes mainstream. The moment heresy becomes mainstream, you don’t call it heresy anymore. But from a traditionalist perspective, looking from a traditionalist frame and following events that happened throughout history, we can say that modernity, especially in its neoliberal and its totalitarian liberal forms—We are now living in a totalitarian liberal epoch in certain ways, which may also be called globalist, nihilist.

The origins of this state are in heresy. From a traditionalist perspective, it can be discerned as a form of antinomianism. So that means opposition to nomos, of course, being the law. Antinomianism is the state opposed to the law.

And here I like to make a clarification as far as the word Jew is concerned, because of course, Jews are associated as arch heretics in Western tradition: The people that deny Christ, the people that deny later revelations. In their habits, they are closed. But the original and I think more proper way to describe heresy is not by associating it with one nation, however much people might find that convenient. The term Jewish gives you a blank check from history at the moment. I do not think we should fall into that trap.

(Read the full transcript at my Substack by clicking on “transcript” above the video image.)