Rumble link Bitchute link Podcast link

I am pleased to report that Alexander Wolfheze, a leading light of the European dissident right, has joined The Al-Andalus Tribune, the webzine of Western Islam (or at least its avant-garde). Above is the first episode of his new Nautilus podcast, featuring Linh Dinh. Below is his just-posted essay Albus in Albis: The Dissident Right’s ‘Islam Question’ in Archaeo-Futurist Perspective.

Albus in Albis

The Dissident Right’s ‘Islam Question’ in Archaeo-Futurist Perspective

from Alexander Wolfheze,

Rupes Nigra. An Archaeo-Futurist Countdown in Twelve Essays

(Arktos: London, 2021 – pp. 431-444)

Al-Andalus Tribune

True White

In American public discourse, the racial qualifier ‘Caucasian’ tends to substantially, but not fully, overlap with the qualifier ‘White’: strictly speaking, the former term is considerably wider than the latter. Although often confused, the terms have different scientific and social reference points: ‘Caucasian’ tends to have a strong anthropometric connotation, whereas the term ‘White’ tends to culturally defined. In anthropological theory, the pre-modern (Pre-Columbian) ‘Caucasian Race’ habitat includes not only most of Europe but also large sections of North Africa and West Asia – it covers many populations that radically differ from Europe’s indigenous populations in appearance and culture. In sociological theory, the contemporary ‘White Race’ identity is conventionally associated only with these populations plus their overseas settler descendants in the New World, South Africa and Oceania – a rather stringent endogamic ‘one-drop rule’ tends to exclude all their mixed-race offspring. In American public discourse, this ‘one-drop rule’ is supplemented by a strict exclusion of Latin American populations: these ‘Hispanics’ are commonly considered to fall outside the American racial qualifier ‘White’. For the sake of clarity and argument, this essay will use this narrowest racial qualifier ‘White’.

Read the full essay at the Al-Andalus Tribune Substack