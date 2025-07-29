Kevin’s Newsletter

Paulo Kirk
..... " a leading light of the European dissident right" . . . Linguistics gymnastics, for sure, and what is Right, when it is not RIGHT?

Whiteness is a process rooted in the social structure, one that induces a form of

psychosis framed by its irrationality, which is beyond any rational engagement.

Drawing on a critical discourse analysis of the two only British big budget movies about

transatlantic slavery, Amazing Grace and Belle, the article argues that such films serve

as the celluloid hallucinations that reinforce the psychosis of Whiteness. The features

of this discourse that arose from the analysis included the lack of Black agency,

distancing Britain from the horrors of slavery, and downplaying the role of racism.

Locating whiteness, rather than racism, at the centre of anti-racism focuses attention on how white people’s identities are shaped by a broader racist culture, and brings to the fore the responsibilities that white people have for addressing racism.

By forcing White people to confront their complicity in the system, the aim is to make them

reborn as allies to the dark oppressed peoples of the world. As a mechanism to

do this work, “only a comprehensive theoretical approach will uncover the root system of its

functional properties so that it can be dug up and destroyed” . Participating

in a critical engagement with Whiteness is seen as a cathartic and cleansing experience for

those with White skin, so that they can no longer avoid race and racism .

The practical application of Whiteness studies has been primarily to engage White people in

critical pedagogy. As Giroux argues, Cultural critics need to connect “whiteness” with a language of possibility that provides a space for white students to imagine how “whiteness” as an ideology and social location can be progressively appropriated as part of a broader politics of social reform.

This has also been a strategy of Black activist movements, historically. Malcolm X spent a

large amount of time touring the United States addressing White audiences. These talks were

very different from his message to Black communities. Angela Davis recalls a talk he

gave at Brandeis, a majority White university in the United States:

I was shocked to hear him say, speaking directly to his audience, “I’m talking to you! You!! You

and your ancestors, for centuries, have raped and murdered my people!” He was addressing

himself to an all-white crowd and I wondered whether . . . other Black people in the audience felt

as uncomfortable and outrageously misplaced as I did . . . For White people, listening to Malcolm

had been disorienting and disturbing.

+--+

Good stuff, only 13 pages of your time.

Alt Right? Alt Hitler? Alt Franco? Alt Trump?

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
