I am pleased to report that Alexander Wolfheze, a leading light of the European dissident right, has joined The Al-Andalus Tribune, the webzine of Western Islam (or at least its avant-garde). Above is the first episode of his new Nautilus podcast, featuring Linh Dinh. Below is his just-posted essay Albus in Albis: The Dissident Right’s ‘Islam Question’ in Archaeo-Futurist Perspective.
Albus in Albis
The Dissident Right’s ‘Islam Question’ in Archaeo-Futurist Perspective
from Alexander Wolfheze,
Rupes Nigra. An Archaeo-Futurist Countdown in Twelve Essays
(Arktos: London, 2021 – pp. 431-444)
True White
In American public discourse, the racial qualifier ‘Caucasian’ tends to substantially, but not fully, overlap with the qualifier ‘White’: strictly speaking, the former term is considerably wider than the latter. Although often confused, the terms have different scientific and social reference points: ‘Caucasian’ tends to have a strong anthropometric connotation, whereas the term ‘White’ tends to culturally defined. In anthropological theory, the pre-modern (Pre-Columbian) ‘Caucasian Race’ habitat includes not only most of Europe but also large sections of North Africa and West Asia – it covers many populations that radically differ from Europe’s indigenous populations in appearance and culture. In sociological theory, the contemporary ‘White Race’ identity is conventionally associated only with these populations plus their overseas settler descendants in the New World, South Africa and Oceania – a rather stringent endogamic ‘one-drop rule’ tends to exclude all their mixed-race offspring. In American public discourse, this ‘one-drop rule’ is supplemented by a strict exclusion of Latin American populations: these ‘Hispanics’ are commonly considered to fall outside the American racial qualifier ‘White’. For the sake of clarity and argument, this essay will use this narrowest racial qualifier ‘White’.
..... " a leading light of the European dissident right" . . . Linguistics gymnastics, for sure, and what is Right, when it is not RIGHT?
Whiteness is a process rooted in the social structure, one that induces a form of
psychosis framed by its irrationality, which is beyond any rational engagement.
Drawing on a critical discourse analysis of the two only British big budget movies about
transatlantic slavery, Amazing Grace and Belle, the article argues that such films serve
as the celluloid hallucinations that reinforce the psychosis of Whiteness. The features
of this discourse that arose from the analysis included the lack of Black agency,
distancing Britain from the horrors of slavery, and downplaying the role of racism.
Locating whiteness, rather than racism, at the centre of anti-racism focuses attention on how white people’s identities are shaped by a broader racist culture, and brings to the fore the responsibilities that white people have for addressing racism.
By forcing White people to confront their complicity in the system, the aim is to make them
reborn as allies to the dark oppressed peoples of the world. As a mechanism to
do this work, “only a comprehensive theoretical approach will uncover the root system of its
functional properties so that it can be dug up and destroyed” . Participating
in a critical engagement with Whiteness is seen as a cathartic and cleansing experience for
those with White skin, so that they can no longer avoid race and racism .
The practical application of Whiteness studies has been primarily to engage White people in
critical pedagogy. As Giroux argues, Cultural critics need to connect “whiteness” with a language of possibility that provides a space for white students to imagine how “whiteness” as an ideology and social location can be progressively appropriated as part of a broader politics of social reform.
This has also been a strategy of Black activist movements, historically. Malcolm X spent a
large amount of time touring the United States addressing White audiences. These talks were
very different from his message to Black communities. Angela Davis recalls a talk he
gave at Brandeis, a majority White university in the United States:
I was shocked to hear him say, speaking directly to his audience, “I’m talking to you! You!! You
and your ancestors, for centuries, have raped and murdered my people!” He was addressing
himself to an all-white crowd and I wondered whether . . . other Black people in the audience felt
as uncomfortable and outrageously misplaced as I did . . . For White people, listening to Malcolm
had been disorienting and disturbing.
Good stuff, only 13 pages of your time.
Alt Right? Alt Hitler? Alt Franco? Alt Trump?