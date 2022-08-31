Video link

Alexander Wolfheze’s Rupes NigRa: AN ARCHAEO-FUTURIST COUNTDOWN IN TWELVE ESSAYS is a profound, beautifully written and illustrated reflection on issues raised by the European New Right (ENR) and its American cousin, the alt-right. (For background, check out Keith Preston on Thinkers Against Modernity, Blake Archer Williams’ critique of the ENR from a Shia Muslim perspective, and my article Rights and Wrongs of the Alt-Right.)

Wolfheze:

“The Eurasianist project aims at re-territorializations: politically in restored state sovereignty, socially in restored ethnic identity and economically in restored autarky (i .e . a maximum of self- sufficiency in the production of food, energy and industry for each of its regional ‘welfare spheres’).”

“‘Cultural Nihilism’ is here defined as the de facto—functionally effective, but largely implicit and sub- conscious—‘world view’ of the ruling globalist elite of the Western nations. This ‘world view’ is being imposed on the Western peoples through ‘post-family’ child rearing, ‘idiocratic’ anti-education, ‘politically correct’ media reporting and narrowly normative consensus politics, triggering institutionalized cognitive dissonance as well as a collective race to the intellectual and moral bottom. Its main characteristics are extremist secularism, hyper-capitalist social-Darwinism, collective narcissist conditioning and state-enforced cultural relativism. The informal—functionally effective, but ‘plausibly deniable’—ideology of Cultural Nihilism may be defined as ‘Liberal Normativism’, which results from a pragmatic alliance between neo-liberalism and cultural Marxism.”

“While it is undoubtedly true that what many Westerners have experienced as ‘contemporary Islam’ is negative (sectarian violence, alienating behaviour and aggressive expansion in their Western homelands), it should be emphatically stated that these negative experiences are entirely due to the ‘reverse colonization’ policies of the globalist hostile elite. The problems caused by the entirely artificial—globalist-enforced—presence of non-indigenous Muslim populations cannot be reduced to the true qualities of Islam as such.”

Alexander Wolfheze received his MA in Semitic Languages and Cultures in 2004 and his cum laudePhD in the Humanities in 2011, both from Leiden University. With extensive research experience in the fields of Assyriology and Cultural Anthropology, he subsequently authored several publications in the field of Near Eastern cultural history. His current interdisciplinary specializations are pre-modern epistemology and Traditionalist philosophy; his earlier book The Sunset of Tradition and the Origins of the Great War applies these specializations to the cultural-historical background of the First World War. Alexander Wolfheze is a regular contributor to the patriotic-identitarian study group Erkenbrand in his native Netherlands, as well as to the Eurasianist think tank Geopolitica based in Russia.