Listen live Fridays noon to 2pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio

Arguably the two biggest stories of the 21st century—Israel’s 9/11/2001 false flag attack on America, and the neocon COVID bioattack on China and Iran—were first/most credibly aired right here on Truth Jihad Radio. Two of the key people responsible for breaking those stories return to Truth Jihad Radio tonight to kick off 2024!

First hour: Good news for 2024: Retired Marine Corps officer Dr. Alan Sabrosky, former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, is back in good health and planning regular appearances every first Friday of the month here on Truth Jihad Radio!

“Doc” Sabrosky made alt-media headlines in 2010 when he appeared on my radio show and said: “They did it. I have had long conversations over the past two weeks with contacts at the US Army War College, at the Marine Corps headquarters, and I’ve made it absolutely clear in both cases that it is 100% certain that 9/11 was a Mossad operation.” Since then Dr. Sabrosky has become a notable but much-censored critic of the Zionist genocide of Palestine and occupation of America. (He says he expresses his Jewish identity through cuisine, not foreign policy.)

So what’s his take on the biggest stories of the week and of 2023? Tune in and find out!

Second hour: On February 9, 2020, Jeff Brown of the Seek Truth from Facts Foundation and ChinaRising broke the story—on my radio show—that “Coronavirus Is Biowar on China.” Jeff’s early assessment was basically correct, as was later shown by Run Unz’s book Our COVID-19 Catastrophe (video intro HERE).

Is Michael Hoffman right about the Talmud inspiring the Zionist genocide of Palestine? Jeff Brown seems to agree. Check out his post: “The Jewish holy book, the Talmud clearly states that all non-Jews are lower than dogs and should be killed: Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims, you, me and the rest of humanity’s eight billion.”

So what’s the connection between the US war on China, Russia, and Iran, and the Zionist genocide attempt against Palestine? Is the New World Order world takeover conspiracy—or the four conspiracies—disproportionately Jewish, as Peter Myers argues? Let’s find out what Jeff Brown thinks.

