By Kevin Barrett, for Al-Andalus Tribune
Agadir is a major city on the Atlantic coast of Morocco, south of Marrakesh and Asfi. As the urban hub of southwestern coastal Morocco, it’s all the way across the country from where I live in Saidia, the far northeastern corner where the Algerian border meets the Mediterranean.
I decided to visit Agadir for various reasons, or maybe no reason at all. First, Ryan Air dangled the prospect of a $30 roundtrip flight. Then I remembered the book Agadir by the Swedish poet Artur Lundqvist—an unforgettable description of the devastating 1960 earthquake that leveled the city. I thought of Gaza, which now looks a lot like Agadir after the quake.*
If Agadir could be rebuilt into a thriving seaside community, so can Gaza. I resolved to visit Agadir to take in the results of all that rebuilding. Tomorrow Gaza, Insha’allah…
Thanks for the lesson on Agadir and your thoughts on rebuilding Gaza. I checked Lundqvist's book for pictures of Agadir destroyed but of course found only word pictures--this one I particularly like and hope is applicable to what will happen when the Jews lay the first cornerstone to rebuild their third temple: destruction like "a rebellion from the entrails of the earth," something on the order of what happened with their previous attempt at rebuilding under Julian the Apostate (in 363 A.D.), when violent storms, earthquakes and fireballs emerged from the earth halting construction.
Gaza can be rebuilt too. Look at Hamburg, Dresden, Hiroshima and Nagasaki today. No destruction need be permanent. The question now is for whose benefit. Trump refers to the destruction of Gaza as though it resulted from a natural cause, like Agadir. (This from the guy who was perspicacious enough to say on Sept. 11 that those planes didn't cause the total destruction of the twin towers.) And from the kindness of his peace-loving heart he stands ready to rebuild it, albeit for his and his cronies benefit, but foremost for the terror state whose continuous Blitzkrieg against the population to make it Arabrein has resulted in this marvelous opportunity.
In my view the rebuilding will be done for the benefit of Gazans only by force, a force powerful enough to disarm and denatzify Israel and put paid to Zionism. It happened to Germany. It can happen to Israel Insha’allah…