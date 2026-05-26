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Imre 'James' J Tihanyi's avatar
Imre 'James' J Tihanyi
10h

Read, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's book > "200 Years Together, a History of the Russians and the Jews"! The answers to the TRUTH, are in it!

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CollDoll's avatar
CollDoll
12h

It's the same tactic they used to inflate the numbers of Jews who allegedly died in the holohoax

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