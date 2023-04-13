By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press, posted here for my paid subscribers

On April 3 the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism published an attack on the popular email newsletter platform Substack. Headlined “Antisemitism, False Information and Hate Speech Find a Home on Substack,” the article charged that “extremists and conspiracy theorists...routinely use the site to profit from spreading antisemitism, misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.” Substack’s lenient moderation policies, the ADL asserts, “provide fertile ground for the spread of hateful rhetoric and false information – a known catalyst for offline harm and violence.” As an example of offline harm and violence caused by online speech, the ADL cites “the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

The ADL says its attention was drawn to Substack because the platform is becoming more popular and because “several problematic authors are popular enough to have earned a ‘bestseller’ ranking on the platform.” Full disclosure: I am one of those “problematic” bestselling authors. You can verify that by going to KevinBarrett.Substack.com, where you can find my response to what the ADL said about me in my article “ADL Takes Aim at my Substack.”

What’s surprising is not that the ADL is coming after Substack, but that it has taken them this long. Substack was created expressly as a dedicated free speech platform and has repeatedly doubled down on that mission statement.

In so doing it has been swimming against the tide. Since around 2015, much of the internet has been locked down by governmental and corporate forces terrified that public opinion is no longer under the control of the consent manufacturers. The biggest social media platforms have been subjected to Orwellian censorship regimes, and many smaller and medium-size platforms have followed suit. Suddenly an army of twenty-something fact checkers with liberal arts degrees, following directives from the likes of the ADL, has been deciding what you are allowed to post, whether anyone will be allowed to see it, and whether you can make a living writing and podcasting.

That’s exactly how the ADL likes it. So when Substack came along and rained on the censorship parade, the doyens of defamation cannot have been pleased.

Substack underlined its commitment to supporting even “controversial” writing by paying big bonuses to attract well-known contrarians like Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi. It has been repeatedly attacked by “woke” wannabe censors angry that people who support traditional family and religious values, by (for example) believing that men are men and women are women, are allowed to express their views in their email newsletters.

So why has it taken the ADL so long to issue its inevitable anti-Substack fatwa? The ADL reveals the answer by spending much its article discussing financial issues. It seems that the real problem, from their perspective, is that people they disagree with are succeeding in making a living.

The idea that censors should be determining what people can and can’t write in newsletters is mind-boggling. As a product of the pre-internet era (I was born in 1959) I remember subscribing to edgy underground newspapers, conspiracy newsletters, and even pro-illegal-drug magazines like High Times, which openly advocated unlawful activity and featured hundreds of mail-order ads for products whose only purpose was breaking the law. In those days, it was taken for granted that the First Amendment protected virtually all expression, with the short list of exceptions—libel, incitement, conspiracy, and (prior to the 1960s) obscenity, pornography, and blasphemy—spelled out in the clear language of jurisprudence.

Today, the First Amendment is a dead letter. Most of the de facto public square, social media, has been squashed under the Orwellian jackboot.

Substack owes its success to bucking that trend. Every time it has been attacked for supporting free speech, Substack has responded by standing by its principles. A little over a year ago, after The Washington Post and the Orwellian thought-control outfit ISD had fired anti-Substack salvos, the company’s VP of Communications Lulu Cheng Meservey tweeted:

“I’m proud of our decision to defend free expression, even when it’s hard, because: 1) We want a thriving ecosystem full of fresh and diverse ideas. That can’t happen without the freedom to experiment, or even to be wrong. 2) People already mistrust institutions, media, and each other. Knowing that dissenting views are being suppressed makes that mistrust worse. Withstanding scrutiny makes truths stronger, not weaker...”

Meservey’s eloquently-stated views are hardly radical. Her position echoes that of America’s Founding Fathers and the nearly two-and-a-half-century-long tradition of free speech jurisprudence that they inaugurated—and that was suddenly shredded and burned a few years ago for reasons that are still somewhat mysterious.

In this new hyper-censored environment, we need to financially support the outlets that are resisting the censors and carrying the torch of liberty. Paying for subscriptions to a couple of Substacks—and to American Free Press—is a patriotic act.