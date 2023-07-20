Here is my new American Free Press article, posted here for my paid subscribers only. -KB

by Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

We hear a lot about white supremacism. When politicians like Mitch McConnell and Tommy Tuberville forget to condemn pro-white activism, the media hold their feet to the fire till they utter obligatory denunciations.

But most “white supremacism” is a proverbial nothingburger. Nobody is advocating that the USA declare itself a White State, massacre or expel 80% of its nonwhites, and demote the remaining 20% to second-class citizenship (like Israel has done to non-Jews). Nor does anyone insist that whites be admitted to Ivy League schools—the factories that churn out America’s governing elites—in numbers grossly exceeding those that a color-blind process would produce.

But there is one form of white supremacism that is all-too-real. And yet it is systematically concealed by the media and allied institutions, to the point that the vast majority of Americans barely suspect its existence.

I am referring to Jewish supremacism. It is a form of white supremacism, because nearly all Jews are white. (Jews could even be called super-whites, since per capita Jewish income, net wealth, and political power exceeds that of non-Jews by greater margins than white income, wealth, and power exceeds that of blacks and hispanics.)

Jewish supremacism confers massive unearned privileges on its beneficiaries, and inflicts great disadvantages, up to and including terrible suffering, on its victims. And yet no-one is allowed to talk about it.

Let’s begin with the occupation of Palestine by the Jewish (supremacist) state of Israel. Last week Israel’s supremacist Jews invaded the Jenin refugee camp, where victims of the 1948 Nakba, the Palestinian holocaust, have been living since they or their parents or grandparents escaped the Jewish massacres of non-Jews that ethnically cleansed most of Palestine.

The 100%-Jewish Israeli Defense Forces pretended they were looking for Jenin’s “terrorists”—meaning Palestinians who defend themselves against genocide. But their real intention was to make life unlivable for non-Jews. The Jewish supremacists deliberately targeted and destroyed power plants and electric lines, cell towers, pipelines and sewage treatment facilities, roads, schools, mosques, and clinics. Four-fifths of Jenin’s buildings were damaged or destroyed, and almost one third of the camp’s 15,000 residents had to flee their homes.

The UN denounced Israel’s war crimes. But Biden’s disproportionately-Jewish White House responded: “We support Israel’s security and right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups”—then announced the US-taxpayer-financed gift of 25 F-35s to Israel.

The US has handed trillions of dollars to the self-described Jewish State, and run interference for genocide, for one overriding reason: because the people with real power in America are disproportionately Jewish. Though Jews make up less than 2% of the population, they utterly dominate Hollywood and the media, constitute between one-third and one-half of America’s richest billionaire oligarchs, provide between one third and one half of the bribes that finance political campaigns, and go to great lengths to destroy the lives and careers of anyone who mentions the real state of affairs.

Biden’s Administration is top-heavy with Jews—“enough to make a minyan” as the Jewish Daily Forward put it. Other institutions of power are not far behind. How did an ethnic group making up less than 2% of the population achieve such domination over the commanding heights of our society?

Ron Unz, the ethnically-Jewish publisher of The Unz Review, convincingly argues that the Jewish takeover of America’s elite universities, whose admissions policies massively discriminate against non-Jewish whites and Asians and in favor of Jews, provides part of the answer. In his article “Affirmative Action and the Jewish Elephant in the Room” Unz shows that America’s top universities have been systematically admitting less-qualified Jews while barring their doors to more-qualified non-Jewish whites, to an extent that nobody would believe if they hadn’t seen the statistics.

Though elite universities’ discrimination in favor of Jews and against non-Jewish whites appears to be considerably greater than their discrimination against Asians, the recent Supreme Court decision banning affirmative action in college admissions took no notice of the Jewish elephant in the room. And the group that brought the anti-affirmative-action suit, Students for Fair Admissions, avoided any mention of the J-word. Apparently Jews have achieved so much power and privilege in America today that the mere mention of that power and privilege is verboten. Or as ex-Israeli Gilad Atzmon says, “Jewish power is the power to suppress criticism of Jewish power.”

Unz’s study of elite university admissions suggests that Jews haven’t achieved their commanding position in America merely through talent and hard work, but through nepotism and propaganda. And Philip Weiss’s “Do Jews Dominate American Media?” explores Weiss’s own experience with the Jewish ethnic nepotism that’s so pervasive in mainstream media, supporting Unz’s analysis.

In short, Jewish supremacism is the real white supremacism. Can we talk about this?