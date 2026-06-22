A Deeper Look Into the U.S/Iran Ceasefire

Rasheed Muhammad of the Red Pill Diaries interviews Kevin Barrett.

Excerpts:

Kevin Barrett: “The Iranian psychiatrists have been advising the Iranian negotiators on how to deal with a megalomaniacal psychopathic narcissist. And the Iranian negotiating team says they’ve been doing much, much, much better ever since they got that advice from Iran’s top psychiatrists.”

“Trump curses out Netanyahu and says, everybody hates Israel. Trump has said maybe a dozen or a couple of dozen blurt-outs that were more truthful than anything any president has said about these topics for a long time. So I did my satire saying, yeah, the Iranian psychiatrists are taking credit for curing him from psychosis, and now he’s back in the reality-based community.”

“And then Vance is backing him up saying that the Israelis should be very, very careful because Trump is the only head of state in the world that can stand them anymore. ‘We’ve got one guy, one head of state in the world who runs the world’s most powerful country, who still doesn’t hate their guts, who still is sort of on their side. Maybe, if you behave yourselves.’ So yeah, it seems like if it’s all an act, I don’t see why. It has no point, because they’re not going to fool the Iranians into letting their guard down. So no, I think it’s actually just reality setting in.”

Rasheed Muhammad: “So that’s what happens with empire at the end. It seeks to regain a lost hegemony, a lost global dominance through military adventurism, but that only accelerates the decline. That’s true at the end of every empire: the Austro-Hungarian Empire which stumbled like the Germans into World War I, the Athenian Empire that attacked Sicily and all its fleet were sunk…that’s what empires do.”