Video link at José Niño Unfiltered

Excerpt:

José Niño: A lot of people in the alternative media dismiss 9/11 truth theory saying “9/11 was just like a attack by Islamic radicals because the United States has a presence in the Middle East. And it's just a blowback because of U.S. intervention in the Middle East.” How do you rebut these types of assertions?

Kevin Barrett: It's difficult (because) these people are very sneaky when they make that kind of assertion. They try to pose as friends of the Arabs and Muslims, even though what they're really doing is adding their voices to the propaganda apparatus that is supporting the murder of the Arabs and Muslims as a response to 9/11. Noam Chomsky is one of these blowback people. And it's true that one could argue that there's good reason for various Arabs and Muslims in different places to want to use military resistance against the United States. And by far the biggest reason for that is U.S. support of Israel. That's basically the only problem that the U.S. really has with Arabs and Muslims.

And so it’s true that, yes, it would be plausible that someone might try to organize effective military resistance against the United States. But the notion that blowing up skyscrapers and killing 3000 Americans in this kind of spectacular attack would be, number one, even possible, at the level of Al Qaeda, or number two, desirable?! Do you think the Viet Cong were stupid enough to think that blowing up skyscrapers in New York would help their cause? And so what makes you think that Arabs and Muslims are so much stupider than the Viet Cong? This was obviously counterproductive.

It's not counterproductive for Arabs and Muslims to, let's say, shoot down Black Hawk helicopters in Somalia. That'll get the U.S. out of Somalia because you're attacking them there. And the American people hear about this and say, yeah, what the heck were we doing in Somalia? And the same thing with Lebanon. When the Marine barracks were blown up, that may have been a false flag. That might have been Israel, actually, because Israel didn't like the U.S. nosing in there either. But it also could have been local resistance groups, because they wanted the US out too.

So there is (such a thing as) rational military resistance. But the idea that a 9/11 type of plot would be rational, that it would be helpful to the Arab and Muslim cause, is ludicrous. It's a complete joke. And everybody on this side of the world (the MENA region and Global South) can see that. The whole Muslim world sees that, despite being just... smashed with propaganda like everybody else.

From day one, Muslims said: “This (official story of 9/11) is ridiculous. Why would Muslims do that?” And the people in the know even more so. Mohammed Heikal, the Arab world's most respected political commentator said not long after 9/11: “I worked with the Egyptian government when they were infiltrating Al-Qaeda. And I saw that Al-Qaeda was infiltrated by a number of intelligence agencies, including the Americans, Saudis, the Israelis, so on, that they couldn't even use the toilet without being watched by U.S.-allied intelligence agencies. So the notion that there's such a thing as Al-Qaeda that could pull off something like 9/11 is absurd.” That's basically what Mohammed Heikal said.

And the former director of Pakistan's ISI, General Hamid Gul, said the same thing. And the Israelis were terrified by this. The polls showed that in Pakistan, only 3% of the people of Pakistan believe that Al-Qaeda or any Arabs and Muslims were involved in 9-11. 97% don't say that.

And the numbers are not quite that stark elsewhere, but still, crushing majorities of people in this part of the world have been saying this from September 12, 2001. And because the Zionists own the media, they've been able to make sure that nobody hears that.