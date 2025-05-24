Dr. Hasan Zafar, a notable media figure in Pakistan and its diaspora, just interviewed Captain Dan Hanley of 9/11 Pilots Whistleblowers about the evidence that no Muslim hijackers, or indeed any hijackers, were involved in the remotely-flown attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Captain Hanley is a retired American commercial pilot and whistleblower, and a convert to Islam. He currently resides in Pakistan.

To read a transcript of the interview, click “transcript” above the video image at the Al-Andalus Tribune Substack.