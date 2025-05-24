Kevin’s Newsletter

Deano
7h

1000% hoax. But I do not believe there were any planes.

Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
5h

I slowed down one of the videos (from an MIT Visual Arts master who just happened to capture it...::wink wink::)

Simply looks like a cartoon. Like a Wil E. Coyote cartoon.

Ehhh...I don't know if there were planes, or one plane at NYC.

Pretty sure that there were no planes at Pentagon or Shanksville. This topic makes people batty, and I only started diving in after getting red pilled by one extended comment from an engineer in 2022. Very late to 9/11.

Came in through the Kovid Door, and there is a significant 9/11 cohort that should be able to see how floating alleged pathogens is probably easier to fake and stage than planes, but errrybody has their normalcy biases.

https://sagehana.substack.com/p/what-would-it-actually-look-like

