9/11 Terror Attack was a Hoax —So Was Terror Narrative
Capt. Dan Hanley on Talking Politics with Dr. Hasan Zafar
Dr. Hasan Zafar, a notable media figure in Pakistan and its diaspora, just interviewed Captain Dan Hanley of 9/11 Pilots Whistleblowers about the evidence that no Muslim hijackers, or indeed any hijackers, were involved in the remotely-flown attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Captain Hanley is a retired American commercial pilot and whistleblower, and a convert to Islam. He currently resides in Pakistan.
To read a transcript of the interview, click “transcript” above the video image at the Al-Andalus Tribune Substack.
1000% hoax. But I do not believe there were any planes.
I slowed down one of the videos (from an MIT Visual Arts master who just happened to capture it...::wink wink::)
Simply looks like a cartoon. Like a Wil E. Coyote cartoon.
Ehhh...I don't know if there were planes, or one plane at NYC.
Pretty sure that there were no planes at Pentagon or Shanksville. This topic makes people batty, and I only started diving in after getting red pilled by one extended comment from an engineer in 2022. Very late to 9/11.
Came in through the Kovid Door, and there is a significant 9/11 cohort that should be able to see how floating alleged pathogens is probably easier to fake and stage than planes, but errrybody has their normalcy biases.
