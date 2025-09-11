For more on the 9/11 anniversary watch my conversation with José Niño

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

Donald Trump was twice elected president by promising to “drain the swamp.” But both in 2016 and again in 2024, he quickly surrounded himself with the scaliest, slimiest swamp creatures. In keeping with those betrayals, Trump announced on September 1 that he will be awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the mobbed-up former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani.

The Guardian reported: “The decision places the award on a man once lauded for leading New York after the September 11, 2001, attacks and later sanctioned by courts and disbarred for amplifying false claims about the 2020 US presidential election.”

Ironically, Giulani’s election-questioning in 2020, which turned the mainstream media against him, was not unreasonable. US presidential elections have long been manipulated and even rigged, especially in the era of black-box voting machines, and there were certainly suspicious aspects of the 2020 “COVID lockdown election.” Trump, who hired Giuliani to contest that election, is presumably repaying the favor by pinning a medal on Giuliani’s chest.

But Giuliani didn’t help Trump in 2020 out of genuine patriotism, but rather as part of a plan to put a Netanyahu stooge in the White House. Researcher and journalist Wyatt Peterson explains:

“Giuliani is a…deep state actor foisted upon us as a hero on account of his defense of Trump vis-a-vis the stolen election in 2020. I was appalled by that whole spectacle, because Giuliani is a key conspirator…closely tied to the Zionist network responsible for 9/11. He was a former member of the National Advisory Board of the America-Israel Friendship League, alongside such notables as Henry Kissinger and Eli Weisel. Guiliani created the New York Office of Emergency Management, which had his $13 million emergency command bunker on the 23rd floor of Building 7. It was known as Giuliani's Bunker. It was run by (Israel loyalist and 9/11-anthrax suspect) Jerome Hauer.”

On the morning of 9/11, immediately after the North Tower was hit by a plane at 8:46 a.m., Giuliani should have reported to Jerome Hauer’s Office of Emergency Management headquarters in World Trade Center Building 7. But he did not. Instead, according to his own testimony, he was given advance warning that the World Trade Center’s North and South Towers were going to “collapse.” The acting OEM headquarters, someone informed him, had been moved to a different location, presumably because WTC-7 was too close to the danger zone.

Giuliani plainly stated all of this, undeniably confirming his own prior knowledge of the “collapses” of the North and South Towers, during a network TV interview on the morning of 9/11, as he was walking away from the World Trade Center area towards the newly-designated OEM headquarters. That inadvertent confession came back to haunt him when he ran for president in 2008 as “America’s 9/11 mayor.” On the campaign trail, Giuliani was dogged by the 9/11 truth activist group We Are Change. Everywhere he went, Giuliani found himself being filmed as he was asked: “Rudy Giuliani, you are on record confirming your prior knowledge of the ‘collapses’ of the Twin Towers as you left the Trade Center area to save your own skin. So why didn’t you warn the firefighters?”

Hundreds of New York City firefighters died in the “collapses” of the South Tower at 9:59 a.m. and the North Tower at 10:28. They were fighting relatively minor office fires in those buildings, and had absolute no reason to suspect that either building might “collapse.” Indeed, no steel-framed high-rise building has ever completely collapsed from fire, and all authorities agreed that such an event was vanishingly unlikely. Yet somehow Rudy Giuliani knew ahead of time that the impossible was about to happen. If there were an Italian word for chutzpah, it would apply to Giuliani’s run for president as a supposed 9/11 hero.

The 9/11 truth activists who drove Giuliani out of the 2008 presidential race did America a huge favor. Unfortunately they didn’t manage to get him prosecuted and imprisoned.

According to The Guardian, “The Medal of Freedom, established in 1963, is awarded to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the US, world peace, or cultural or other significant public endeavors.” It shouldn’t be given to a de facto agent of a foreign power who was, by his own admission, complicit in the dastardly murder of thousands of Americans.

On Saturday, August 29, two days before Trump announced his intention to honor Giuliani, the treasonous ex-mayor was involved in an auto accident and “suffered a fractured thoracic vertebra along with multiple lacerations, contusions and injuries to his left arm and leg.” Media reports failed to mention the blood on his hands—the blood of the 9/11 firefighters and other victims that no award will ever wash away.

