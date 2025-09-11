Kevin’s Newsletter

Harcourtfentonmudd Marguerite
8h

kevin, please learn about Judy Wood and John Hutchison. The information has been available for a long time. Logic screams the truth you have missed. See videos of the day. A dust covered ambulance is the tallest object on a 40,000 s.f. pad where a 110 story building used to be. The basements under these buildings are easily navigable by emergency vehicles. You talk about explosions and your ignorance is showing. You need to get up to speed. Explosions happened, they were distractions. See the real technology which was used.

F....
8h

This is to be expected in an upside down world where money has replaced morality - warmongers shall receive a Nobel for Peace - while the best they could do for Rudy was a medal for freedom.

War is peace -- Freedom is slavery -- Ignorance is strength - Orwell

