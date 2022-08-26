By Kevin Barrett, for the forthcoming edition of Crescent International

Australian biochemist Gideon Polya is one of the world’s leading experts on avoidable mortality, holocausts, and genocides. In Post-9/11 US-Imposed Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (2020) Polya writes of “the Zionist-backed US War on Muslims (a.k.a. the US War on Terror) which has been associated, so far, with 32 million Muslim deaths—from violence, five million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million—in 20 impoverished countries invaded by the US alliance since the US government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity.”

Dr. Polya maintains a website Afghan Holocaust Afghan Genocide where he estimates that the US is responsible for 6.8 million Afghan deaths, consisting of 1.6 million deaths by violence and 5.2 million by deprivation, during its 20-year occupation. He cites estimates that the Afghan war cost the US government over $2 trillion, about one-third of the total cost of the so-called War on Terror, and points out that even a mere fraction of such colossal sums could have greatly reduced avoidable mortality in the US and elsewhere. So by applying scarce resources to the deliberate murder of millions abroad, US leaders were indirectly murdering considerable numbers of their own people as well.

Since the invasion of Afghanistan was a barely-disguised war of aggression, the US obviously owes gargantuan reparations. (Even former puppet president Hamid Karzai has admitted that there was never any significant al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan and that the official story of 9/11 is highly dubious.) As the defeated war criminal aggressor, the US ought to be forced to spend many multiples of what it wasted destroying Afghanistan to rebuild that devastated country. But even as the Afghan people starve due to US destruction of global food supplies stemming from the American war on Russia through Ukraine, the Americans are not only refusing aid to Afghanistan, they are actually stealing Afghanistan’s own money.

Last February, US president Biden, the dotard-in-chief surrounded by neocon-Zionist controllers, signed an executive order confiscating $9.5 billion in American-based assets owned by Afghanistan’s Central Bank. Biden ordered that $3.5 billion be paid to the wealthy Zionist lawyers representing a group of misinformed 9/11 survivors, while the remaining funds would remain frozen until the Taliban promised to do whatever it was told.

The outrageous arrogance of Biden’s order to accelerate America’s deliberate starvation of the people of Afghanistan by stealing Afghanistan’s own money was not lost on better-informed 9/11 victims’ family members, 76 of whom wrote an open letter to Biden demanding that he return the money to the Afghan government. Many of those family members, including the well-known activist Robert McIlvaine, know full well that 9/11 was a murderous coup d’état and war-trigger PR stunt by American leaders, and that the official US government story is a nauseating big lie. They know that Afghanistan had nothing whatsoever to do with 9/11, and they are outraged that the Afghan people are being genocided under such a sickeningly false pretext.

The deliberate starvation of Afghanistan by the US is accelerating during the run-up to the 21st anniversary of the 9/11/2001 false flag. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

“*18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food-insecure in June-November 2022.

*4.7 million children, and pregnant and lactating women are at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 3.9 million children are acutely malnourished.

*All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

*Afghanistan continues to face the highest prevalence of insufficient food consumption globally, as 92 percent of households struggle to meet their food needs.”

The mass starvation currently afflicting Afghanistan is the direct result of 20 years of brutal occupation, during which the US destroyed Afghanistan’s economy and civil society, replacing it with a network of US-owned gangsters and collaborators funded by American bribes and CIA heroin profits. When the Americans fled with their proverbial tails between their legs on 30 August 2021, they abruptly terminated their “nation-building” bribes, which had become—alongside CIA heroin revenue—Afghanistan’s biggest source of income. When the Americans left, 72% of Afghans lived beneath the poverty rate of $2 per day. As of August 2022, that figure has risen to roughly 97%.

Pakistan

Next door to Afghanistan, in Pakistan, the poverty rate is also skyrocketing. As in Afghanistan, the US deserves much of the blame. Since Imran Khan was overthrown April in a CIA-supported coup, Pakistan’s economy has taken a huge hit. In just the past few months the number of Pakistanis living in absolute poverty rose from 60 million to 90 million.

Imran Khan’s tenure from 2018 through April 2022 featured strong economic growth and rising public confidence in government—a rare anomaly in a nation ruled by a corrupt comprador elite dominated by military officers bribed and blackmailed by their American overlords. Khan attempted, with some success, to turn Pakistan around. He said no to US military bases, ratcheted up cooperation with the Belt and Road Initiative, successfully appealed to overseas Pakistanis to repatriate investments through a national (public) bank, and cracked down on Pakistan’s endemic corruption.

In short, Imran Khan has been trying to save Pakistan from its fate as a mega-corrupt, horrendously impoverished satrapy of the US empire. To do that, his first order of business has been to attempt to restore his nation’s sovereignty. But the Empire and its allied institutions, including the US military-intelligence community and their IMF partners, are unwilling to let Pakistan go. That’s why they bribed corrupt politicians to overthrow Khan in the April coup. And that’s why the local stooges of empire are trying to prevent Khan from communicating with his supporters by banning him from TV, blocking YouTube, and (on August 21) seeking to arrest and imprison him on bogus terrorism charges.

Pakistan has been fighting a losing battle for sovereignty against the US throughout most of its history; the current struggle between the Pakistani people led by Imran Khan and the corrupt stooges of empire is just the latest episode. In light of this historical context, Imran Khan’s movement represents a popular backlash against the humiliations imposed on Pakistan in the wake of the 9/11 false flag operation. Those humiliations began in September 2001 with US president Bush telling then-Pakistani president Musharraf that if he didn’t allow the US to invade Pakistan en route to attacking Afghanistan, Bush would “bomb Pakistan back to the stone age.” The US proceeded to invade Pakistan’s northwest tribal regions on the Afghan border, commandeering Pakistani forces to wage a brutal scorched-earth campaign featuring drone murders, death squads, and ongoing atrocities.

The CIA, which dominates the global narcotics trade, allegedly built heroin labs in Pakistan near the Afghan border and proceeded to transport massive quantities of the drug worldwide on its Global Hawk unmanned aircraft. It sent master criminal black operations specialists like Raymond Davis to Pakistan to run narcotics and terror operations and murder anyone who got in the way. On January 27, 2011, Davis—reported by the London Telegraph to be the CIA Station Chief in Pakistan— cold-bloodedly murdered three Pakistanis, two of whom were intelligence operatives who may have been investigating Davis’s involvement in false flag terrorism and US operations against Pakistan’s nuclear facilities. Pakistan demonstrated its complete lack of sovereignty by capitulating to the heavy US pressure to release Davis.

The alleged killing of innocent 9/11 patsy Osama Bin Laden in 2011 provided another humiliating moment for Pakistan. Eyewitness reports, and an in-depth investigation by America’s leading investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, have proven that the American narrative of Bin Laden’s supposed killing and “traditionally Islamic ocean burial” is obviously and ludicrously false. But whatever happened, it is clear that the US violated Pakistan’s sovereignty in the attack.

The reported US drone murder of Bid Laden’s supposed successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in Kabul, represents yet another US humiliation of Pakistan, since the killers must have struck from a US base in that country. Once again, the US never bothered to try to prove the victim’s guilt, or provide even the slightest hint of legal due process, before murdering him.

Since 9/11 the US position has been that Americans can invade Pakistan whenever they want, murder anyone they desire, overthrow Pakistani governments at will, destroy the Pakistani economy and propel tens of millions into abject poverty, and suffer no consequences. Unfortunately, the Pakistani people have not yet gained the power to prevent such ongoing atrocities and humiliations. Let us pray for Pakistanis to unite, perhaps behind Imran Khan, and clean out the nest of traitors who infest their military and comprador elite—and that the housecleaning operation will succeed without triggering Pakistan’s destruction.