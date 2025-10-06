Kevin’s Newsletter

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
9/11 Big Lie: Truth Action Project (TAP) Interviews Muslim Expats Kevin Barrett and Dan Hanley
1
0:00
-1:25:50

9/11 Big Lie: Truth Action Project (TAP) Interviews Muslim Expats Kevin Barrett and Dan Hanley

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Oct 06, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Rumble link Bitchute link

The Truth Action Project (TAP) is “a grassroots network of truth-seekers, united in the mission to expose deception, end secrecy, and resist tyranny.” They recently interviewed me and Captain Dan Hanley, the former commercial airline pilot, Muslim convert, and now Pakistan-based expat who cites evidence that an uninterruptible autopilot system allowing remote hijackings was installed on the planes used in the 9/11 attacks.

Read a transcript of the interview by clicking “transcript” above the video image.

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture