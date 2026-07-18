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Heinz Bartesch's avatar
Heinz Bartesch
6h

Excellent analysis, spells it out as clear as day! Should make everyone's blood boil! Especially in light of today's conflicts and how we're funding genocide!! :(

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hobnob
3h

Thank you for the introduction to the ODVV and this article. Your first paragraph summary on how we got the "War on Terror" is perfect. I'm printing it and handing it to people in need of a spark of enlightenment.

The reciprocal of the "War on Terror" is of course the "War OF Terror," the modus operandi inherent in the Zionists' beachhead Balfour Declaration. When signed, that infamous letter addressed to "Lord" Rothschild was triumphantly presented to Chaim Weizmann, the driving force behind it, by Sir Mark Sykes, a secretary to the British war cabinet, with the exclamation "Dr. Weizmann, it's a boy!" He might have said truthfully, "it's a monster!"

By the way Kevin, who's that handsome young guy pictured at the top of this article?

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