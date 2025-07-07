7/7 Anniversary Special: Nick Kollerstrom’s Original 2009 “Terror on the Tube” Interview

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the false flag London bombings, and in honor of Anthony Black’s terrific review of Nick Kollerstrom’s book Terror on the Tube, I’m replaying my November 25, 2009 with Kollerstrom and his publisher John Leonard. Below is the original posting. Above is the audio of the interview, and a video of Peter Power’s 7/7 interview referencing the “amazing coincidence” that the bombings happened at exactly the same times and places as had been envisaged in pre-scheduled drills

Live Interview with Controversial U.K truth-seeker Nick Kollerstrom & his publisher John Leonard

Nick Kollerstrom is the author of Terror on the Tube: Behind the Veil of 7/7. Contributing to the conversation will be his publisher, Progressive Press publisher John Leonard. Nick has been scheduled twice recently but prevented from appearing due to technical difficulties etc. Third time’s the charm?

From Progressive Press author bios:

With a Cambridge science degree, Nick Kollerstrom has worked as a professor of physics. “Independent scholar and peace-activist Nick Kollerstrom has been working to tell the sober truth about the crimes of the powerful since his involvement in the Belgrano Enquiry and the London Nuclear War Tribunal in the eighties, and the Institute for Law and Peace and the World Court Project in the nineties. Terror on the Tube flows directly out of this same commitment to defend our diverse worldwide ‘Motherland’ of harmless noncombatants against terroristic fraternies of whatever nationality or ideological stripe.” — Keith Mothersson