Are people more interested in “the dark side of Moroccans” than “the dark side of Jews”?
That’s the implication of the relative number of views of two of my answers to Quora questions. Several years ago I answered a question about “Morocco’s dark side” and watched my answer go viral—see screenshot above. It’s currently at 4.4 million views, and counting.
Then a few days ago I answered the question “Why have Jewish people been hated over the years"?
44 views in two days isn’t too bad, I guess. But it sure isn’t heading toward 4.4 million. (At least not unless the ADL offers me free publicity by attacking it.)
So my conclusion is that despite the fact that the self-proclaimed Jewish State is committing genocide, and that a long list of other very dark misdeeds can be credibly attributed to various Jewish actors, people are far more interested in the dark side of Moroccans than in the dark side of Jews.
Or maybe it’s just taboo to explore one subject, but not the other?
The dark side of the Jews must have something to do with them being a murderously hostile minority in gentile countries such as Strasbourg in 1349 where the gentiles started to wonder why only gentiles were dying of the bubonic plague. Google and find out for yourselves.
I’ll go out on a limb and say the dark side of Jews is Frankism-the 18th century heresy that promoted “redemption through sin” and nihilistic descents. Jacob Frank concluded that since he was in a totally redeemed state he did not have to follow any moral law. He declared his daughter the Virgin Mary equivalent. She had the same name as the entity that Aleister Crowley channeled in Egypt but I think Crowley went across all of North Africa, too, so he might have gone through Morocco’s dark side. His homosexual lover was Jewish. There are a lot of Jewish people in the occult world. Very few Jewish people know about Jacob Frank and his influence. So what is the Jewish dark side—denialism, and compartmentalization. It’s not me “ism”. Now I think they call it “plausible deniability”