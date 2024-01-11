Are people more interested in “the dark side of Moroccans” than “the dark side of Jews”?

That’s the implication of the relative number of views of two of my answers to Quora questions. Several years ago I answered a question about “Morocco’s dark side” and watched my answer go viral—see screenshot above. It’s currently at 4.4 million views, and counting.

Then a few days ago I answered the question “Why have Jewish people been hated over the years"?

44 views in two days isn’t too bad, I guess. But it sure isn’t heading toward 4.4 million. (At least not unless the ADL offers me free publicity by attacking it.)

So my conclusion is that despite the fact that the self-proclaimed Jewish State is committing genocide, and that a long list of other very dark misdeeds can be credibly attributed to various Jewish actors, people are far more interested in the dark side of Moroccans than in the dark side of Jews.

Or maybe it’s just taboo to explore one subject, but not the other?