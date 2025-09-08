24 years of 9/11 Lies

Kevin Barrett: The 9/11: Turning the Tide Conference will be happening September 10th, 5 p.m. through September 12th, 6 p.m. And this is one of those rare online conferences I would really advocate actually attending by paying your 15 bucks or your 911 bucks if you're rich, if you're a Bitcoin billionaire or millionaire or thousand or whatever you are. And go and hang out with the other truth seekers vicariously and virtually. Or if you can get to D.C., that would be great. I'm kind of tempted by it, frankly. It would be kind of fun to be there. I haven't been to one of these conferences for a couple of years now.

And Tucker Carlson has joined. Did you see that?

Wyatt Peterson: Yeah, I did. Yeah, that's cool. He's come a long way since he interviewed Stephen Jones, the BYU physicist, and David Ray Griffin years ago, it appears.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, he was one of the Fox News hosts casting scorn on me back when I was being witch hunted out of the University of Wisconsin. But here he is now: (Video: Tucker Carlson admits the 9/11 truthers were right, says he’s ashamed of his behavior circa 2006.)

And how about this one, Wyatt? “Rudy Giuliani to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.” Giuliani being one of the top 9/11 suspects. Your thoughts on that one?

I think it's a joke. Giuliani is another one of those deep state actors who was foisted upon us as a hero on account of his defense of Trump vis-a-vis the stolen election in 2020. And I thought I was appalled by that whole spectacle because the man's a key conspirator in the 9/11 gambit, closely tied to the Zionist network responsible for 9/11. He was a former member of the National Advisory Board of the America-Israel Friendship League, alongside such notables as Henry Kissinger and Eli Weisel.

Giuliani claimed on ABC News the day of 9/11 that he had advanced knowledge that the World Trade Center was going to “collapse.” That's a fact that David Ray Griffin points out in his book, Debunking 9/11 Debunking. And of course, he created the New York Office of Emergency Management, which had his $13 million emergency command bunker on the 23rd floor of Building 7. It was known as Giuliani's Bunker. It was run by Jerome Hauer. And after that, Richard Shira, who is Ground Zero's Jewish knight, who oversaw the destruction of all the critical evidence of the World Trade Center complex. Jerome Hauer, he initiated the project, the building of this bunker. And according to testimony of the 9/11 firefighters, it was this office that warned them that Building 7 was going to collapse before it did.

Jerome Hauer was a managing director for Kroll Associates who was running the security at the World Trade Center complex on 9/11. His mother served as the president of New York's Daughters of Zion organization. And on 9/11, Jerome Hauer was making the rounds on television. He appeared with Dan Rather on CBS News, and he primed the pump for the collapse of Building 7. He was talking about that the structural integrity had been weakened, that people were expecting it to come down, and obviously that (collapse of a steel-framed high-rise due to fire) had never happened before 9/11.

So what he was really doing was putting the idea out there in the public mind for what was to happen later that day at 5:25 in the afternoon (the explosive near-free-fall “collapse” of World Trade Center 7).

Absolutely. So if anybody doesn't deserve the Presidential Medal of Freedom, that would be Giuliani, who later became Trump's lawyer. But the Trump-loving cult followers are probably going to be slow in facing up to all of this and so much more.

So how about the anti-Semitic messages sprayed at Encino Park? “Hate speech in Southern California.” Here's the news clip:

A concerning spike in antisemitism popping up around Southern California. For the third week in a row, we've seen hate speech pop up. First, we saw it outside a school in Tarzana, then again at a park in Camarillo. Today, disturbing messages were written on multiple businesses in Encino. Eyewitness News reporter Tim Pulliam has the story and reaction from neighbors. The hateful messages are gone now, but neighbors worry they could return I was pretty disgusted to see all of this. Hateful messages felt like a slap in the face for neighbors hoping for a lovely Saturday in Encino Park. Someone spray painted the words Israel did 9-11 on this utility box. “It's scary, first of all, and second of all, it's just sad. Racism is becoming normal, unfortunately, in our society. Hatism is becoming normal. Neighbors hiding their face.”

Almost sounds like an Israeli accent. Here's the blurred out image of the title of your article and perhaps book that we're not allowed to hear. So what's that title again, Wyatt?

“Israel Did 9/11.” I can't take credit. I know it looks bad for me right now, but I have an alibi. I was 3,000 miles away. Kevin, I can't claim responsibility for this. However, I can admit to you in this confidential conversation that we're having that no one else will see, hopefully, that I may or may not have toppled a Chabad Lubavitch menorah many years ago when I was walking home. from my parents' house in a state of mind where I couldn't tell Mordecai from Haman. So I'll just leave it at that.

Okay, well, I hope they don't ever catch up with you on that one. And speaking of catching up with people, when are you going to catch up with the Israeli art students who blew up the Twin Towers? We've got pictures of them, including, apparently (a certain) Hanan Sarfati, an Israeli military expert in explosives.

And we apparently do have imagery consistent with a company that has manufactured all kinds of equipment involved in so-called detonation jump charges. And normally art students are not loaded down with jump charges. These Israeli art students had the free run of the entire Trade Center complex. Security passes to go anywhere they wanted, no questions asked. So, Wyatt, what are the odds, do you think, that these guys were involved in planting the explosives?

I think it's very likely. It's very probable. In fact, I wanted to buy Mike King's book about 9/11 because I understand that he went into the whole E-Team gelatin “art project” that they were running. And the likelihood of that being a coincidence just strains credulity, especially given the location that the North Tower was hit. It appeared to be right at the point, the 91st floor, where that project was going on. So it's just one of those things that's almost too coincidental to believe it's actually a coincidence.

And the fact that nobody has managed to really follow up and get interviews with these people, anything that would basically disculpate them, give them any kind of alibi, that's also suspicious. So just like the dancing Israelis, it’s “the Israeli art students in the Towers with the explosives.” If you're playing Clue, that mystery board game, you'd probably figure out that they'd done it.

(Read the full transcript by clicking on “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.)

Message From Our Sponsor"

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation pag,the free speech platform SPdonate.