Let’s start with a simplified historical timeline.
Kevin’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
2019: The Crimson Contagion exercise goes live in a highly compartmentalized, deniable US bio-attack on China and Iran. (Evidence supporting that assertion here. )
2020: The weaponized virus runs amok, killing millions worldwide and triggering dystopian and mostly-ineffective “containment measures.”
2021: Experimental injection rollout, amid fanfare and optimism in official circles, ever-increasing skepticism in unofficial ones.
2022: Vaccine failure becomes so thunderingly obvious that almost everyone stops getting the shots, amid reports of 40% excess mortality in working-age people likely attributed to the injections.
Since I could be banned or deplatformed for citing “vax-induced 40% excess mortality” claims without mentioning counterclaims, I am obliged to report that according to a fall 2022 Biomedicine article, the real reason so many people suffer heart attacks, strokes, bizarre blood clots, and other cardiac-related ill effects after vaccination is that they have been terrorized by anti-vaxxers. The poor vaccinated people, author Raymond D. Palmer asserts, are keeling over for psychological reasons: the antivaxxers have scared them so badly that their arteries constrict, blood flow to the heart is reduced, and they collapse or expire. In short, they are dropping dead due to antivaxxer psychological terrorism.
But what about the excess deaths that aren’t cardiac or circulatory system related? For example, what about reports of an upsurge of fast-acting cancers post-vaccination? Raymond D. Palmer could carry his analysis one step further and cite evidence for a mind-body connection that powerfully affects human health. He could argue that the anti-vaxxers are responsible for the free-floating anxiety that is degrading America’s physical, psychological, and emotional well-being. The best way to create a healthy society, he might add, would be mass executions of antivaxxers, which would undoubtedly eliminate diseases and other bad things, and maybe even extend life expectancy by decades if not centuries.
Now that I’ve proved that I’m fair and balanced, let’s return to the issue of vaccine failure, and COVID containment failure in general, in 2022.
The inevitable failure of mass vaccinations in the midst of a pandemic was predicted back in 2020 by Geert Vanden Bossche, who pointed out that viruses mutate so fast that they will quickly find away around vaccine-induced antibodies, giving rise to vax-resistant variants more contagious, and possibly more virulent, than the original strain. Vanden Bossche’s prediction was partially borne out by the rise of Omicron and related COVID strains, whose extreme contagiousness was fortuitously balanced by lower lethality. But there is no guarantee that the next ultra-contagious variant won’t be more—rather than less—lethal. And if that turns out to be the case, it’s likely that the vaxxed will suffer considerably more than the unvaxxed—as they already are according to new studies showing that your chances of catching COVID rise with the number of injections you’ve experienced:
“People who had received three or more shots were more than three times as likely to be infected as those who hadn’t received any.” (source)
Why are vaxxed people catching and transmitting (Omicron) COVID more than unvaxxed people? The likely answer is “original antigenic sin”: the immune system locks onto the first variant it sees, optimizes its response for that variant, and will never be able to mount a comparably robust response against future variants. Though original antigenic sin arises in response to viruses as well as vaccines, it seems to be worse when triggered by mRNA COVID vaccines, which cause the body to be inundated with spike proteins far beyond what natural infection would cause, producing an unbalanced immune response directing the immune system to put all of its limited energy into manufacturing antibodies against the spike protein, leaving it less energy to do all of the other countless things it does to fight COVID infection. After the virus mutates its spike protein to evade legacy COVID antibodies, vaxxed people are stuck with immune systems that can’t help putting most of their energy into manufacturing useless antibodies, leaving less energy for useful activities (T-cells, new improved antibodies, etc.) No wonder studies show the vaccines are doing more harm than good.
Vanden Bossche’s nightmare scenario, according to which an Omicron variant mutates to become more lethal, could still happen, whether naturally or not. Such a variant could run wild among the vaccinated majority and take a terrible toll among both vaxxed and unvaxxed. Some scientists believe that’s unlikely, because evolution favors less virulent viruses. Why? Variants that knock too many hosts out of circulation can’t propagate as effectively as competitors that make sure the host is still walking around encountering lots of people while coughing, sneezing, and snuffling.
But while nature limits the virulence of viruses, biowar researchers don’t.
Any adequate “COVID reckoning” would be laser-focused on exposing and dismantling the biowar-industrial complex from whence the virus came. Vaccine failure, mask failure, dystopian containment measures—these are all just the inevitable epiphenomena of our new era of endemic biological warfare. If we don’t achieve a major arms control breakthrough rolling back and ultimately eliminating biological warfare R&D, the next biowar catastrophe will likely be a whole lot worse than COVID.
So let’s push my COVID-19 Bio-Attack Smoking Gun video with Ron Unz past a million views—and help the freedom movement morph into an anti-biowar movement in 2023.
Kevin’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. Barrett, just FYI here's more of my research I want to share with you and your subscribers for your consideration, that I'm open to help me improve upon, like everything I share. Since many people are waking up to psyop scams/scammers of all kinds, the people who care about reality whatsoever in the first 25 years or so of the internet anyway, this is what has always made sense to me, and I became vaccine free as soon as I learned that the 2001 weaponized anthrax attacks right after 9/11 were a psyop scam too just like 9/11 was. The 4 unproven "anthrax vaccines" forced on me soon after that scam didn't do any harm to me that I know of, so far, but did to many in the military. Also who knows if all the vials of any injections are all the same? No one. If you'll notice this is just simply going along with common sense and Nature, like many people like me advocate doing for everything. These banker scammers and some of these organizations are clearly not what they say they are like big pharma, military, think tanks, all TV, radio, movies, public "education", etc. and just have fake names - just like the Nuremberg "trials" is a fake name for a staged charade just like the "Federal" Reserve is a fake name. What really sucks is these "truth advocates" all over the place that tell us some truth, while pretending not to understand other truths, and with the intention of telling us psyop bs later. Those type of truth advocates (psyop scammers) are among the scum of the scum of this world.
Dr Tetyana Obukhanych, Ph.D. - Natural Immunity and Vaccination (1:44:24)
Dr Tetyana Obukhanych is the author of Vaccine Illusion: How Vaccination Compromises Our Natural Immunity and What We Can Do to Regain Our Health. In her book, she presents a view on vaccination that is radically different from mainstream theories.
https://youtu.be/8h66beBrEpk
How Television Works (3:43)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CLjEU7OuPI
e.g. Critically thinking, un-naïve adult: Inject unnatural substances into me or my family? Or anything else unnatural in any part of us? No thank you.
Best regards,
Michael
https://michaelatkinson.substack.com/
I just finished watching your interview with Prof. Anthony Hall and I agree with you about that LGBT part towards the end where you say that it is a psychological operation. I know the Edward "Snowjob" Snowden character is a psyop scammer for mind manipulation and influence (fear from researching mostly), and I highly suspect that Bradley "Chelsea" Manning person is also a psyop scammer. This is whether Manning is a special op person who just pretends to be LGBT, or if he's a real LGBT born with mental problems, like I think most of them are, that's just paid to play a role. I mean just think about it. Some people who are gay we cannot really tell they are gay talking to them in person. But some gay people, as you know, we can often tell they are gay from 50 feet away from them from their physical facial features alone, without them moving, talking or dressing like gays often do. That's biological. I don't hate these people but no one gets special treatment in a healthy society. And they should use their common sense and respect too. But back to Manning. I mean, here's a guy that is promoted as a "whistleblower" who, like Snowjob, pretends he's not intelligent enough to understand that the Twin Towers were blown up, and also pretends that he's never even heard of that. According to the psyop scammer outfit Wikipedia, Manning "is an American activist and whistleblower.[4][5][6] She is a former United States Army soldier who was convicted by court-martial in July 2013 of violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses, after disclosing to WikiLeaks nearly 750,000 classified, or unclassified but sensitive, military and diplomatic documents.[7] She was imprisoned from 2010 until 2017 when her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama". Everyone I just mentioned are likely special ops psyop scammers of some kind including Wikipedia, Obama and Assange.
I often wonder what it would be like if the people who now own and control most everything in America were not the ones who did, and it was all spread out much more equally what it would be like. And if people could get through their heads that if you don't have a secure border that means you are really, really stupid and basically have no country at all. And we had this "war on terror" going the whole time we have no real border for common sense reasons. See they put these young hip LGBT people in their legacy mainstream controlled media to use the power of suggestion on people to get them to go against common sense and their own country. I can only imagine so far that our US mainstream media, if it was real, would not be over run with all the intentional special ops people pretending to be genuine people while repeating scripted psyops all the time. And it shouldn't be too hard to figure out that they put people who they've genuinely duped on the controlled media as much as they can too. This makes me think of a scene from a video from New York where there were many 9/11 truth advocates rallying and this one dumbass lady kept telling them that they were spitting on the 9/11 victims' graves with their questioning of it. The lady gave a sense of being a real, dumb bitch to me anyway.
I cancelled my cable recently after not even watching it much in the last two years. Everything on TV, especially the "news" is psyops. Jan 6, 9/11, Covid, the Rittenhouse guy bs, hammers on Pelosi, probably most school shootings whether they are manipulated people or not, simply because what is ANY of that compared to what 9/11 really was or the weaponized anthrax scam and what those things ALREADY mean? or the truth about the USS Liberty scam? or the truth about WW I or WW II? or the Vietnam psyop scam? or the Oklahoma City bombing psyop murder scam? or the truth about the Clintons basically being Lieutenants in the Bush crime family? See these people just do these crimes, and act like they aren't doing it. Their target audience is the more suggestible around us. They see the rest of us see most of the time, they just pretend they don't see that. Like the hundreds of people who sent the documentary SEVEN to their representatives and got no reply at all. What they show the people in the US, BBC and other legacy mainstream media is ALL psyops for distraction in one way or another. This is total perception management. I think any talk of anything on TV, radio or most movies is more or less time wasted because our job is to expose and change the whole fake system back to our laws. It's either that or just keep being scammed right in our faces by TV and the more suggestible around us. It's one or the other. Since 1913 too to me so far because you have to base yourself from some major point of usurpation.
Best regards,
Michael
https://michaelatkinson.substack.com/
.