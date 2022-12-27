Video link

Let’s start with a simplified historical timeline.

2019: The Crimson Contagion exercise goes live in a highly compartmentalized, deniable US bio-attack on China and Iran. (Evidence supporting that assertion here. )

2020: The weaponized virus runs amok, killing millions worldwide and triggering dystopian and mostly-ineffective “containment measures.”

2021: Experimental injection rollout, amid fanfare and optimism in official circles, ever-increasing skepticism in unofficial ones.

2022: Vaccine failure becomes so thunderingly obvious that almost everyone stops getting the shots, amid reports of 40% excess mortality in working-age people likely attributed to the injections.

Since I could be banned or deplatformed for citing “vax-induced 40% excess mortality” claims without mentioning counterclaims, I am obliged to report that according to a fall 2022 Biomedicine article, the real reason so many people suffer heart attacks, strokes, bizarre blood clots, and other cardiac-related ill effects after vaccination is that they have been terrorized by anti-vaxxers. The poor vaccinated people, author Raymond D. Palmer asserts, are keeling over for psychological reasons: the antivaxxers have scared them so badly that their arteries constrict, blood flow to the heart is reduced, and they collapse or expire. In short, they are dropping dead due to antivaxxer psychological terrorism. But what about the excess deaths that aren’t cardiac or circulatory system related? For example, what about reports of an upsurge of fast-acting cancers post-vaccination? Raymond D. Palmer could carry his analysis one step further and cite evidence for a mind-body connection that powerfully affects human health. He could argue that the anti-vaxxers are responsible for the free-floating anxiety that is degrading America’s physical, psychological, and emotional well-being. The best way to create a healthy society, he might add, would be mass executions of antivaxxers, which would undoubtedly eliminate diseases and other bad things, and maybe even extend life expectancy by decades if not centuries.

Now that I’ve proved that I’m fair and balanced, let’s return to the issue of vaccine failure, and COVID containment failure in general, in 2022.

The inevitable failure of mass vaccinations in the midst of a pandemic was predicted back in 2020 by Geert Vanden Bossche, who pointed out that viruses mutate so fast that they will quickly find away around vaccine-induced antibodies, giving rise to vax-resistant variants more contagious, and possibly more virulent, than the original strain. Vanden Bossche’s prediction was partially borne out by the rise of Omicron and related COVID strains, whose extreme contagiousness was fortuitously balanced by lower lethality. But there is no guarantee that the next ultra-contagious variant won’t be more—rather than less—lethal. And if that turns out to be the case, it’s likely that the vaxxed will suffer considerably more than the unvaxxed—as they already are according to new studies showing that your chances of catching COVID rise with the number of injections you’ve experienced:

“People who had received three or more shots were more than three times as likely to be infected as those who hadn’t received any.” (source)

Why are vaxxed people catching and transmitting (Omicron) COVID more than unvaxxed people? The likely answer is “original antigenic sin”: the immune system locks onto the first variant it sees, optimizes its response for that variant, and will never be able to mount a comparably robust response against future variants. Though original antigenic sin arises in response to viruses as well as vaccines, it seems to be worse when triggered by mRNA COVID vaccines, which cause the body to be inundated with spike proteins far beyond what natural infection would cause, producing an unbalanced immune response directing the immune system to put all of its limited energy into manufacturing antibodies against the spike protein, leaving it less energy to do all of the other countless things it does to fight COVID infection. After the virus mutates its spike protein to evade legacy COVID antibodies, vaxxed people are stuck with immune systems that can’t help putting most of their energy into manufacturing useless antibodies, leaving less energy for useful activities (T-cells, new improved antibodies, etc.) No wonder studies show the vaccines are doing more harm than good.

Vanden Bossche’s nightmare scenario, according to which an Omicron variant mutates to become more lethal, could still happen, whether naturally or not. Such a variant could run wild among the vaccinated majority and take a terrible toll among both vaxxed and unvaxxed. Some scientists believe that’s unlikely, because evolution favors less virulent viruses. Why? Variants that knock too many hosts out of circulation can’t propagate as effectively as competitors that make sure the host is still walking around encountering lots of people while coughing, sneezing, and snuffling.

But while nature limits the virulence of viruses, biowar researchers don’t.

Any adequate “COVID reckoning” would be laser-focused on exposing and dismantling the biowar-industrial complex from whence the virus came. Vaccine failure, mask failure, dystopian containment measures—these are all just the inevitable epiphenomena of our new era of endemic biological warfare. If we don’t achieve a major arms control breakthrough rolling back and ultimately eliminating biological warfare R&D, the next biowar catastrophe will likely be a whole lot worse than COVID.

So let’s push my COVID-19 Bio-Attack Smoking Gun video with Ron Unz past a million views—and help the freedom movement morph into an anti-biowar movement in 2023.