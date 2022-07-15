On Friday, July 16, 622 AD - exactly 1400 years ago tomorrow (on the solar calendar) – the Prophet Muhammad (SAAS) arrived in Medina. Day One of the Islamic lunar calendar was set to the first new moon after the day the Prophet moved from Quba' to Medina on Friday July 16 AD 622.

I discussed the Hijra and its significance for Muslims today in today’s khutbah, posted above.

Meanwhile we are now in Year 2.5 of the Plandemic and the censorship just keeps getting worse, even as the official narrative collapses. Here is the listing for tonight’s radio show:

Listen live Fridays 8 to 10 Eastern on Revolution.Radio

First hour: Lori Price of Citizens for Legitimate Government discusses CLG’s latest censorship problem, then in the last 15 minutes Rolf Lindgren discusses tomorrow’s Republican Party picnic in Verona, WI featuring a 40-minute speech by Sen. Ron Johnson. (Jim Fetzer and I plan to be there—don’t tell Antifa!)

CLG’s June 22 newsletter was blocked by Yahoo email servers because it included a link to a Gateway Pundit article, “Pfizer Ordered by Uruguayan Judge to Report Composition of Covid-19 Vaccines Including Any Presence of ‘Graphene Oxide’ or ‘Nanotechnological Elements.”

The article did not include “misinformation.” It merely reported on facts that contradict the official virus-vaccine narrative propagated by the Vaccine Industrial Complex, which includes the FDA, the CDC, the mainstream media, corporate America, every major institution, and other “health” agencies bought off by Big Pharma:

According to a recent ruling by a Uruguayan judge, the government and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer must provide all the information they have on the COVID vaccine’s biochemical composition, including any evidence of “graphene oxide” or “nanotechnological elements” as well as proof of the vaccine’s efficacy and safety. Administrative Litigation Court (TCA) Judge Alejandro Recarey made the order in response to a request to suspend the immunization of children from five years of age in Uruguay. According to the court order released on Saturday, Judge Alejandro Recarey ordered the Presidency, the Ministry of Public Health, the State Health Services Administration (ASSE), and Pfizer to present all the information on Covid-19 vaccines within 48 hours, El Observador reported.

Second hour: Catholic philosophers Thaddeus Kozinski and Peter Simpson discuss Thaddeus’s new article “What Matters Right Now Is Your Soul.” It begins: “If you are paying attention, you know that the plandemic narrative is on its last legs, although its final death throes seem like eternity and are manifesting as most furious and ruthless—poison injections for babies—as well as most ridiculous and pathetic—Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, Monkeypox, and Ninja. The injury and death toll from the death shots is rising all over the world, save in the few countries that somehow remained immune to the mass psychosis…”

Thaddeus Kozinski is the author of Modernity as Apocalypse: Sacred Nihilism and the Counterfeits of Logos (Angelico Press) and The Political Problem of Religious Pluralism: And Why Philosophers Cannot Solve It (Lexington Books). He teaches Great Books for Angelicum Academy.

Peter Simpson a Full Professor of Philosophy at CUNY. He is the author of Political Illiberalism. A Defense of Freedom, Aristotle’s Eudemian Ethics, translation and commentary, and Aristotle’s Great Ethics, translation and commentary, all published by Routledge.